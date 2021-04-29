Beatrice Educational Foundation inducts alumni into Hall of Fame

“His involvement with improving the lives of young people is impressive,” the Foundation statement surmised.

For Cox-White, the Foundation stated that she has been at the forefront of Bioethics, which studies the ethical issues emerging from advances in biology and medicine.

After graduating from BHS, Cox-White studied at the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and later has a 20-year career in the field. In 1976, as Bioethics started being incorporated in medicine, Cox-White was awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship, where she discovered her interest in bioethics, and returned to school eventually earning her Doctor of Philosophy degree.

Following graduation she relocated to Chico, California, teaching moral theory, social and political ethics, biomedical ethics, and the senior seminar in contemporary moral theory at California State University, where she still teaches today as a Professor Emerita in the Department of Philosophy. She’s received two faculty recognition and achievement awards, and was nominated for Outstanding Professor of the University.