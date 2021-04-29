Beatrice Educational Foundation inducts alumni into Hall of Fame

While honoring current Beatrice High School students’ achievements and scholarships on Sunday, the Beatrice Educational Foundation also made sure to recognize two alumni with Hall of Fame awards. This year’s recipients were 1964 graduate Dr. Rebecca Cox-White, and 1975 graduate Rich Hovendick.
In a statement from the Educational Foundation, they called Hovendick’s commitment to Beatrice unwavering, and that the city is a better place to live because of his involvement.
Hovendick graduated from Beatrice High School in 1975, and returned to Beatrice in 1981 after graduating from the University of Nebraska and the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science to be a third-generation member of the family-owned Griffith Hovendick Chapel.
Over the years, Hovendick has been the president of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation, has previously served two terms on the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce and was the chairman in 1990, was the president of the Beatrice Educational Foundation, a Blue Valley Shrine Member for 35 years and past president, a former member and past president of the Beatrice Area Arts Council, serves on the Hevelone Foundation, and a mentor and board of directors member for TeamMates mentoring.
Hovendick was the chairman of the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts fundraising committee, and was instrumental in raising $500,000 in 67 days to complete the performing arts auditorium at the high school. He has also been the public address announcer at Beatrice High School since 2005 for football, boys’ basketball and volleyball games, receiving the Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association Outstanding Service Award in 2018-2019.
“His involvement with improving the lives of young people is impressive,” the Foundation statement surmised.
For Cox-White, the Foundation stated that she has been at the forefront of Bioethics, which studies the ethical issues emerging from advances in biology and medicine.
After graduating from BHS, Cox-White studied at the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and later has a 20-year career in the field. In 1976, as Bioethics started being incorporated in medicine, Cox-White was awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship, where she discovered her interest in bioethics, and returned to school eventually earning her Doctor of Philosophy degree.
Following graduation she relocated to Chico, California, teaching moral theory, social and political ethics, biomedical ethics, and the senior seminar in contemporary moral theory at California State University, where she still teaches today as a Professor Emerita in the Department of Philosophy. She’s received two faculty recognition and achievement awards, and was nominated for Outstanding Professor of the University.
In 1997, Cox-White began to work with professors across the country to stimulate the growth of a National Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl, which now has over 100 universities participating to have college students analyze a collection of moral dilemmas based on contemporary news sources, and ultimately commit to conclusions about the morally preferable resolutions to these dilemmas. She is also the author/co-author of three books and numerous journal articles, has served on the Bioethics Committees for two regional hospitals, edits a newsletter for regional clinicians called the Bioethics Bulletin, regularly speaks to nursing and medical groups, and other professional and community associations, on the moral importance of health and healthcare in the lives of both individuals and communities.
Cox-White was unable to attend the awards ceremony in person, but the Foundation read her speech aloud to attendees, which told students that life goes better if one learns, listens, loves and appreciates luck.
“I did nothing to deserve these excellent teachers, or my excellent and supportive family, friends, and professional colleagues,” Cox-White said. “I have just been lucky--as you have been lucky. By way of appreciation, I have tried to make the most of the opportunities I have been given--just as you have begun to do. The scholarships you receive today shows that you are on your way to full and successful lives. I congratulate you and wish you all the best that life has to offer--and that your good luck continues throughout.”