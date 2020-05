× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The last day for Beatrice Public Schools is May 14, and elementary school teachers wanted to start off students' summers in a fun way.

On Tuesday evening, Paddock Lane Elementary had a summer send off parade at their school, and Lincoln and Stoddard school had a joint parade at Beatrice High School.

The parade provided an opportunity for students and teachers to see each other one last time and bid farewell to the school year.Â

