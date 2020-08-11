Beatrice elementary schools hold kindergarten roundup events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It may have been on a smaller scale than previous years, but Beatrice Public Schools’ class of 2033 was still able to have a kindergarten roundup event Monday evening to get acquainted with the building before classes start on Wednesday.

The kids were nervous but eager as they met their teachers, dropped off supplies and spoke to their fellow classmates and potential future friends. There were also some cries from jealous younger siblings that wanted in on the excitement.

Instead of its regular kindergarten roundup carnival in the spring, Paddock Lane Elementary had each classroom meet at different times and asked participants to wear masks to help with social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns.

Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said she thought it was still important to have a roundup even with a smaller capacity.

“They’re little,” Replogle said. “They’re five years old. Some just turned six. They need to come in here, see the classroom they’re going to be in, meet their teacher, see who the other little classmates are. That’s really important, not to start your first day of school and mommy leaves you at the drop off spot and that’s it.”