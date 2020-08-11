Beatrice elementary schools hold kindergarten roundup events

It may have been on a smaller scale than previous years, but Beatrice Public Schools’ class of 2033 was still able to have a kindergarten roundup event Monday evening to get acquainted with the building before classes start on Wednesday.
The kids were nervous but eager as they met their teachers, dropped off supplies and spoke to their fellow classmates and potential future friends. There were also some cries from jealous younger siblings that wanted in on the excitement.
Instead of its regular kindergarten roundup carnival in the spring, Paddock Lane Elementary had each classroom meet at different times and asked participants to wear masks to help with social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns.
Paddock Lane Principal Betty Replogle said she thought it was still important to have a roundup even with a smaller capacity.
“They’re little,” Replogle said. “They’re five years old. Some just turned six. They need to come in here, see the classroom they’re going to be in, meet their teacher, see who the other little classmates are. That’s really important, not to start your first day of school and mommy leaves you at the drop off spot and that’s it.”
Roundups also typically help teachers see how students interact to better divide their classrooms, but since the event was delayed the classes were already chosen.
Instead, Replogle said they held online meetings with teachers from Beatrice Community Preschool to get some information on the students.
“We feel like we have really good information on all of the kiddos…You know, they get to play together. It’s always great if by the time they get through school, they’ve had an opportunity to have all sorts of different kids that they got to be in class with,” Replogle said.
Kindergarten teacher Lindsay Bent said teachers have had to think creatively this year about how students can safely interact this year while learning, playing or even walking in the halls.
“We were excited to see families tonight, and we’re just making the best out of the circumstance,” Bent said. “Very excited to see kiddos again. We’ll be flexible, and it will be interesting, but we’re going to work together and it’ll be good.”
The first day of school for kindergarten through ninth grade is Wednesday, Aug. 12, with preschool and grades 10-12 starting Thursday, Aug. 13.
