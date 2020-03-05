Beatrice elementary students celebrate Read Across America week

Beatrice elementary students had a “Wacky Wednesday” and other fun weekdays, too, as they spent their week doing Dr. Seuss activities.
Each day was tied to a different book. At Paddock Lane on Tuesday, students wore crazy socks to match “Fox in Socks." On Seuss’ birthday, March 2, students wore red and white and their “Cat in the Hat” hats.
The activities were part of national Read Across America week.
Read Across America’s goal is to motivate kids to read, bring the joys of reading to students of all ages and make all children feel valued and welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
“This kind of gives them another reason to want to read and get excited about it,” Beth Jurgens, a third grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary, said.
Jurgens said she had her class do Dr. Seuss crafts, as well, like door hangers to discuss emotions for “My Many Colored Days” and Dr. Seuss hats to discuss what they want to be when they grow up. Responses ranged from a teacher to an illustrator to a future president.
On Tuesday, members of the Sylvan Learning of Lincoln were guest readers at Stoddard and Lincoln elementary.
Lacey Hoffman, a center director at Sylvan, read “I Can Read with My Eyes Shut!” to Jurgens’ class.
She asked students what the moral of the story was, and one kid said you can see more when your eyes are open. Hoffman also asked what the book says about reading, and a student said that you can learn things when you read.
“I think it’s really important to share that love of reading, because reading is so important,” Hoffman said. “It can take kids as far as they want to go, so it’s really important they start young learning to really love to read.”