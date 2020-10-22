Beatrice elementary students celebrate red ribbon week

Throughout the rest of October, elementary schools across the country are showing their spirit to live healthy lifestyles and be drug free.
Red Ribbon Week is celebrated annually on Oct. 23-31, and reportedly is the nation's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program.
Stoddard and Lincoln elementary schools celebrated this year’s theme, ‘Be brave. Be happy. Be drug free.’ with different theme days, including superhero day on Tuesday, bright colors on Wednesday, wearing red on Thursday, and showing their Orangemen pride on Friday.
Jill Rice, the counselor for both schools, said she also holds a grade-appropriate talk with students about the history of Red Ribbon Week, and how students can keep their bodies safe and healthy.
“We cover medicine use, and making sure kids understand that they should never take their own medicine, make sure an adult gives it to you. Never take more than the doctor tells you to, or more than what’s on the instructions. Just teaching some of those basic safety skills,” Rice said. “But then also letting them know about these other substances that exist that can really damage our brains and bodies. Just kind of making them aware of what might be eventually offered to them.”
Rice said students and staff can also answer a daily health-related question using a video application called Flipgrid, which is then showed to the school to see everyone’s answers.
According to the Red Ribbon Campaign website, the event started in response to the 1985 murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena by drug traffickers in Mexico City. Protestors wore red ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs. Three years later, the National Family Partnership sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Week® Celebration.
“Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities,” the website states. “Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families. NFP and its network of individuals and organizations continue to deliver his message of hope to millions of people every year, through the National Red Ribbon Campaign™.
A 2019 study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which surveyed over 42,500 8th, 10th and 12th graders, shows an approximately 20-30% decrease in cigarette use compared to a 1990s study.
“Declines were seen in five-year trends of lifetime, past year, past month and binge alcohol use and in overall rates of lifetime, past year and past month illicit drug use, excluding marijuana, among 10th and 12th graders,” the website states. “Notably, misuse of prescription opioids among high school seniors is at its lowest rate since the survey began assessing it. Despite these promising trends, the 2019 MTF results show a continued dramatic increase in vaping.”
The study states that overall rates of monthly vape use appear to exceed any other kind of substance abuse, including marijuana and alcohol, for all three grades.
“Students will hopefully walk away with knowing that they get to make some choices for their own body, depending on their own goals and what they want to see for their life,” Rice said. “We hope that they choose healthy choices.”
