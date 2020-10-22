Beatrice elementary students celebrate red ribbon week

Throughout the rest of October, elementary schools across the country are showing their spirit to live healthy lifestyles and be drug free.

Red Ribbon Week is celebrated annually on Oct. 23-31, and reportedly is the nation's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program.

Stoddard and Lincoln elementary schools celebrated this year’s theme, ‘Be brave. Be happy. Be drug free.’ with different theme days, including superhero day on Tuesday, bright colors on Wednesday, wearing red on Thursday, and showing their Orangemen pride on Friday.

Jill Rice, the counselor for both schools, said she also holds a grade-appropriate talk with students about the history of Red Ribbon Week, and how students can keep their bodies safe and healthy.

“We cover medicine use, and making sure kids understand that they should never take their own medicine, make sure an adult gives it to you. Never take more than the doctor tells you to, or more than what’s on the instructions. Just teaching some of those basic safety skills,” Rice said. “But then also letting them know about these other substances that exist that can really damage our brains and bodies. Just kind of making them aware of what might be eventually offered to them.”

