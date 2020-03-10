Beatrice High School starts esports team

A group of students at Beatrice High School is providing strategy, collaboration and potential scholarship opportunities for students.

BHS media specialist Carol Oltman said the esports team started last fall because of a demand from her audio visual class students.

“The first two years we had the class, we asked the students for their final project they had to come up with a way to improve the school or community. Both years, kids said that they thought a gaming club would be fun and they would like to see that.”

Oltman said the school had all of the equipment already and only needed to pay registration at Nebraska High School esports League and Community to get involved.

Roughly two to six students compete depending on the game.

Last semester, the esports students went undefeated in their regular season playing Overwatch before losing in the first tournament game. At that point, they were playing against 12 schools. This semester, they’re playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate against 19 schools.

Oltman said she hadn’t thought of the schools splitting into conferences in the future.