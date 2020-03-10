Beatrice High School starts esports team

A group of students at Beatrice High School is providing strategy, collaboration and potential scholarship opportunities for students.
BHS media specialist Carol Oltman said the esports team started last fall because of a demand from her audio visual class students.
“The first two years we had the class, we asked the students for their final project they had to come up with a way to improve the school or community. Both years, kids said that they thought a gaming club would be fun and they would like to see that.”
Oltman said the school had all of the equipment already and only needed to pay registration at Nebraska High School esports League and Community to get involved.
Roughly two to six students compete depending on the game.
Last semester, the esports students went undefeated in their regular season playing Overwatch before losing in the first tournament game. At that point, they were playing against 12 schools. This semester, they’re playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate against 19 schools.
Oltman said she hadn’t thought of the schools splitting into conferences in the future.
“It wouldn’t surprise me, because we’ve got some really small schools and then we’ve got some larger schools like Beatrice, Kearney, Grand Island and Gretna, so I can see smaller schools not wanting to play us just because of the pool of students,” Oltman said.
You have free articles remaining.
Kaiden Thomas, a junior at BHS, explained esports as not only a gaming competition but a fun getaway.
“It’s just sort of been a dream of mine to play competitively, because just being on a team or playing with friends like I usually do, you never really get rewarded for it,” Thomas said. “I really just like the environment of playing competitively. I find it really fun.”
Sophomore Braxley Garvey said it seems like half of the students across the schools joined the teams already knowledgeable about the games, and the other half is still learning like himself. He learned how to play Overwatch on a new gaming console last semester, and he is currently learning to play League of Legends.
Oltman said the students are often communicating, collaborating and helping each other play the games.
“There’s a lot of problem solving and there’s a lot of strategy that goes into these games,” Oltman said. “It’s a lot higher thinking than what I think the average person thinks gaming is.”
Similarly to high school sports, the students have practices and can even receive college scholarships for esports. Colleges with esports programs include Miami University in Ohio, Boise State University in Idaho, Georgia State University, University of California-Irvine and the University of Utah.
Thomas said he is interested in playing esports at the college level and potentially going into a STEM career.
According to the Associated Press, a Video Game Entertainment and News Network is set to launch this year and aims to be to esports what ESPN has been to traditional sports. It also reports nearly 100 million viewers watched last year’s League of Legends world championship, roughly on par with TV viewership for the Super Bowl, and that esports revenues are expected to top $1 billion this year.
“If you think about it, people come out with new systems and it just interests more people each generation,” Garvey said.
“Personally, I think this is probably going to be one of the biggest things in 10 years…I think the future of esports is looking inevitably bright, but not a lot of people acknowledge it,” Thomas said.