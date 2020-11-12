Beatrice middle and high schools to return to online learning

“We ask for and appreciate your cooperation in helping to keep your student on track and learning during this time,” Alexander said. “Our teachers will be working hard to ensure as much normalcy as possible during these unusual times, and it’s important to understand that students learning from home are expected to log on, engage, and learn even on the days that they are not physically in the classroom.”

The statement recognizes that some 6-12 grade students will be notified to continue attending school in-person dependent upon special needs, and that teachers will communicate further details to students on Friday and Monday. Students still doing in-person learning will see some increased screening measures, including that all students will be screened with temperature checks upon entering the building, that masks will continue to be mandatory for K-5 and strongly recommended for preschoolers, and the possible staggering of entry and exit times and locations.

Alexander said the online learning will be re-evaluated, with further details announced Nov. 24 and 25 outlining plans for two to four weeks at a time.