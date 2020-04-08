Beatrice preschool holds Easter-themed cruise night

School buildings may be closed, but the block around Beatrice Community Preschool was full of activity Tuesday evening as large egg posters were scattered for students to find, and the Easter bunny made an appearance with the staff to say hello at a social distance.
Teachers held up holiday-appropriate signs like “we miss our peeps” and “I miss and love my egg-cellent students." One was simply a large, sparkling red heart.
It’s been three weeks since Beatrice Public Schools and other schools across the state closed due to COVID-19. Other schools in the district have held similar events, with Paddock Lane Elementary holding a cruise night last week, and Stoddard and Lincoln elementary schools holding a joint cruise night Wednesday.
Preschool teachers said it was emotional seeing their students in person for the first time since then.
“I had one kid, he had a sign and stretched his arms out, and it said he was giving me a hug,” teacher Sarah Bartlett said. “That’s when the waterworks came. I miss them, I want to hug them. It was tough, but it shows how much appreciation they have for us and how much we care about them.”
Teacher Samantha Buchli questioned whether the preschool students fully understand the reason behind the closures.
“I just feel like they probably think we abandoned them. That’s all I could think about,” Buchli said.
“I had one kid ask if I live at the school, and I said ‘no, teachers can’t go to school either. We miss you a lot. We have to work from our house, too, just like you,’” teacher Cierra Beranek said. “I think it just reminded them ‘oh, school is still a thing.’ They’re so young, it’s hard to wrap their head around.”
Each teacher has a Facebook page where they post instructional videos and read books aloud for students to interact with.
“One of students lost a tooth and posted it on my page, so when I saw her in the parade last night I was able to talk about that,” Buchli said. “So it just felt like I still have a connection with them.”
Preschool Director Missy Timmerman noted that the school has a no worksheet policy, so doing activities from a distance is an added challenge, but that the activities still align with state standard goals.
“So for parents to see how hard the teachers work each day to make learning meaningful is pretty cool…I’m so proud of them. They’re working hard and doing great activities for families,” Timmerman said.
BPS released a statement on Thursday, April 2, that schools will remain closed through the school year.
Timmerman said kindergarten roundup and the preschool’s annual year-end picnic will happen, but when and how has not been determined yet.
“It may be in June or July, but we need those last hugs,” Timmerman said. “We need that closure for everything. If its three days before school starts for the next year, we’re going to do it. We put way too much into our jobs and into our hearts, we can’t just say ‘we’re done, see ya.’”
