Beatrice preschool holds Easter-themed cruise night

“I had one kid ask if I live at the school, and I said ‘no, teachers can’t go to school either. We miss you a lot. We have to work from our house, too, just like you,’” teacher Cierra Beranek said. “I think it just reminded them ‘oh, school is still a thing.’ They’re so young, it’s hard to wrap their head around.”

Each teacher has a Facebook page where they post instructional videos and read books aloud for students to interact with.

“One of students lost a tooth and posted it on my page, so when I saw her in the parade last night I was able to talk about that,” Buchli said. “So it just felt like I still have a connection with them.”

Preschool Director Missy Timmerman noted that the school has a no worksheet policy, so doing activities from a distance is an added challenge, but that the activities still align with state standard goals.

“So for parents to see how hard the teachers work each day to make learning meaningful is pretty cool…I’m so proud of them. They’re working hard and doing great activities for families,” Timmerman said.

BPS released a statement on Thursday, April 2, that schools will remain closed through the school year.