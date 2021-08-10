Beatrice Public Schools welcomes new staff for the 2021-2022 school year

Beatrice Public Schools has a lot of Cornhuskers teaching in the district for the 2021-2022 school year, with many of the 23 new staff members largely graduating from Nebraska schools.
“There is always a sense of invigoration and excitement about welcoming new staff to our school, family, and our community,” BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “They will bring new ideas and new energy to our buildings and we want them to know we welcome them. There's a lot for them to learn in the coming months, but at the end of the day the most important thing is that they love kids every day they are in school, and give every child hope and a fair chance in their classrooms.”
Julie Baker is the new resource teacher at Paddock Lane Elementary School. Baker graduated from Grand Island Senior High School, and received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her Master’s of Education at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. This will be Baker’s 29th year in education. She said she is also a state tennis champion.
The new level three behavior teacher at Beatrice High School is Kylie Bent. Bent is a BHS graduate, and she also attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She said she’s been a substitute teacher for several years, but that this will be her second year of teaching, as she previously taught at Southern Public Schools. Bent said her daughter will also be in the district as a Beatrice Community Preschool student, and that she enjoys running on her treadmill for fun.
Brendan Blackburn will teach physical education at Paddock Lane. Blackburn graduated from BHS in 2015, and attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney. This will be his second year in education, with him previously teaching at Fairbury Public Schools. Blackburn said he has a brother in the district, who will graduate from BHS in 2023. He said he is also a huge Boston Red Sox fan.
Faith Bokelman is the new history teacher at Beatrice Middle School. Bokelman graduated from Papillion Lavista High School and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and this will be her first year in education. A fun fact about her is she went skydiving last summer.
The new third grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary is Jasey Buhr. Buhr graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and this is her first year of teaching. She said she was born and went to school in Beatrice, and she has a brother and sister in the district that will be juniors at BHS this year.
Zachary Decker will teach math at Beatrice High School. Decker graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and this is his first year in education. He said in his free time, he enjoys playing golf.
Taylor Dicks is the new special education teacher at Stoddard. She graduated from Norton Community High School and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and this is her first year in education. She said she has three older siblings, and she is the first person in her family to go to college.
The new third grade teacher at Paddock Lane is Carson Ebeling. Ebeling graduated from Diller-Odell High School and Peru State College. She said this year is her first in education, but that she has lived in Beatrice for two years. Ebeling said one of her bucket list items is to go shark cage diving.
Erin Formanek will be the early childhood inclusive teacher for four year olds at Beatrice Community Preschool. Formanek graduated from Wilber-Clatonia Public School and Peru State College. She said this will be her fourth year in education, as she previously taught as a preschool teacher at Bennet Elementary School in Bennet, Nebraska. Formanek said a fun fact about her is she is getting married in September.
Natalie Frahm is the new second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary. Frahm graduated from BHS in 2012, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2019. She said this will be her first year as a classroom teacher, but that she was previously a substitute for Lincoln Public Schools. Frahm said she also has a minor in music, and loves musical theater.
The new kindergarten through second grade behavior skills teacher at Paddock Lane is Haley Gillett. Gillett graduated from Seward High School, and also attended both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas University. This will be her fifth year in education, with Gillett previously teaching at Omaha Public Schools. She said she is also a part-time photographer.
Carlina Grove will be the new counselor at the elementary schools. She graduated from Syracuse High School, and attended Peru State College for her undergraduate degree and the University of Nebraska-Kearney for her graduate degree. Grove said she previously worked in higher education at UNK for five years. She said she loves lipstick, dogs and Caesar salad.
Donna Hadley is the new special education teacher at BHS. Hadley attended Wymore Southern and the University of Nebraska, and has been in education for over 25 years. She said she has taught at Wymore Southern, Lincoln Public Schools, Barbers Hill ISD in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada. She said a fun fact about herself is she is a proud mom of a son who plays sousaphone in the Oregon State Marching Band.
Another new third grade teacher at Stoddard is Mallory Hubka. Hubka graduated from BHS in 2012, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She said this is her third year in education, as she previously taught in Holdrege. Hubka said a fun fact about herself is she is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Jared Knapp will be teaching fifth grade at Paddock Lane. He is a graduate of Madison Senior High School and Peru State College, and has been in education for 21 years. Knapp said he has previously taught at Southeast Consolidated, Madison, Tri County and Lewiston Consolidated. He said he will have two kids in third and fourth grade at Paddock Lane, and that he likes to compete in everything.
The new vocal music director at BHS is Hannah Loos. Loos graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and Doane University. This will be her second year in education, with her previously teaching at Fremont Public Schools. She said a fun fact about herself is she has been to Africa twice, traveling to South Africa and Tanzania.
Londyn Rupprecht is the new third through fifth grade behavior teacher at Paddock Lane. She graduated from Blue Valley Southwest High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and this will be her first year in education. She said she also enjoys crafting and being creative.
Taylor Ruzicka-Scheele will be another new third grade teacher at Stoddard. She graduated from North Bend Central and Doane University, and this will be her sixth year in education. Ruzicka-Scheele previously taught at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools for two years, and Superior Public Schools for three years. She said a fun fact about herself is she has four dogs, two horses and a rabbit.
The new industrial technology teacher at BHS is Grant Schrick. Schrick graduated from Norris High School in 2011, and Wayne State College in 2019. He said he was a graduate assistant at Wayne for two years, and also spent his summer working in Montana.
Morgan Schulze is the new family and consumer sciences teacher at BHS. She graduated from Nebraska Christian Schools and Wayne State College, and this will be her first year in education. She said a fun fact about herself is she drove across the country over the summer.
Kyler Urbanovsky will be a special education teacher at BHS. He graduated from Norris Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This will be his third year in education, as he taught for two years at Elkhorn Public Schools. He said a fun fact about himself is he has a twin sister who is also a teacher.
A new science teacher at BHS is James Watts. Watts graduated from Sandy Creek in Tyrone, Georgia, and received his bachelor’s degree at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, and his PHD from Florida State University. He said he’s spent 10 years in education, previously teaching at Schuyler Community Schools, the Geneva Youth Recovery Treatment Center, Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C., Doane University, Stevenson University and Howard Community College. As a hobby, Watts said he enjoys writing fiction stories.
Finally, Bailey Zarybnicky will be teaching physical education at both Stoddard and Lincoln elementary schools. Zarybnicky graduated from BHS in 2016 before attending Doane University. She has already spent two years in education, previously teaching at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School with Omaha Public Schools. Zarybnicky said she was a Stoddard Elementary student herself, and that she’s excited to be back as a teacher.
“It is always great to see the excitement of new staff as they start their adventure in BPS,” Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said. “This is a large cadre of teachers for Beatrice Public Schools, and we are eager to see their growth, creativity, and innovation as we move throughout the year.”