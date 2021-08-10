Beatrice Public Schools welcomes new staff for the 2021-2022 school year

Brendan Blackburn will teach physical education at Paddock Lane. Blackburn graduated from BHS in 2015, and attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney. This will be his second year in education, with him previously teaching at Fairbury Public Schools. Blackburn said he has a brother in the district, who will graduate from BHS in 2023. He said he is also a huge Boston Red Sox fan.

Faith Bokelman is the new history teacher at Beatrice Middle School. Bokelman graduated from Papillion Lavista High School and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and this will be her first year in education. A fun fact about her is she went skydiving last summer.

The new third grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary is Jasey Buhr. Buhr graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and this is her first year of teaching. She said she was born and went to school in Beatrice, and she has a brother and sister in the district that will be juniors at BHS this year.

Zachary Decker will teach math at Beatrice High School. Decker graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and this is his first year in education. He said in his free time, he enjoys playing golf.