Beatrice school board discusses Families First Coronavirus Response Act

While families are understandably concerned about class and student protocols for returning to school this week, one subject has been less discussed by districts: what rights do teachers and other school staff have if they or their kids need COVID-19 related care.
During a Board of Education meeting Monday night, Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander said a voluntary staff meeting was held last week to explain the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and how staff can apply for leave if needed.
The law was passed in the U.S. in March, and provide free screening, paid leave and enhanced unemployment insurance benefits for people affected by COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus through December 31.
“At that point, we’ll have to wait and see what’s decided upon as we get further into the year, but it just basically outlines what an employee is eligible for, and to what level they’re paid for the basis of what time period they may need to be gone,” Alexander explained.
Alexander said the law allows up to 10 days of paid leave time for employees subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order, as well as those being advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking a medical diagnosis.
“The other part of that is that if they are an individual caring for a subject described of three previous requirements…specified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they also fit into that category,” Alexander said. “There’s 10 days of leave time for employees that is initiated through FFCRA, and then of course the leave time can run congruent with the Family Medical Leave Act, if that is necessary, for up to 12 weeks unpaid time.”
Alexander also noted that staff have seven days of sick leave that can accumulate up to 60 days, which can also be paid leave for COVID-19 related care.
“We already have had two requests for FFCRA time, so we do have staff that are accessing this leave,” Alexander said. “It’s a good thing that’s in place from the government for us to utilize, and it’s a good program for our staff.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!