Beatrice school board discusses Families First Coronavirus Response Act

While families are understandably concerned about class and student protocols for returning to school this week, one subject has been less discussed by districts: what rights do teachers and other school staff have if they or their kids need COVID-19 related care.

During a Board of Education meeting Monday night, Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander said a voluntary staff meeting was held last week to explain the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and how staff can apply for leave if needed.

The law was passed in the U.S. in March, and provide free screening, paid leave and enhanced unemployment insurance benefits for people affected by COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus through December 31.

“At that point, we’ll have to wait and see what’s decided upon as we get further into the year, but it just basically outlines what an employee is eligible for, and to what level they’re paid for the basis of what time period they may need to be gone,” Alexander explained.

Alexander said the law allows up to 10 days of paid leave time for employees subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order, as well as those being advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking a medical diagnosis.