Beatrice school board holds community discussion regarding outdated elementary buildings

A lease/lease buy-back Alexander said is very similar, except the district enters into a procurement lease with the contractor of the building to be paid back over 25-35 years. He said after that period, the district would own a building with 75% life expectancy left.

“They own it. We create the preventative maintenance agreement, and we can make that whatever we want. As difficult or as easy, as expensive or less expensive, as we want,” Alexander explained. “So if we want them to take care of the maintenance of the lights, HVAC and the energy and utility efficiency, we build that into the contract and we pay for it.”

Alexander said in reality, the district needs a new building for Beatrice Middle School as well, which is facing similar issues to what he addressed with the elementary buildings. He said he recognized that tax payers cannot afford paying for both an elementary and middle school building, and that taxes are high enough in the state already.