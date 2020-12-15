Beatrice school board promotes middle school assistant principal

After a lengthy discussion on Monday night the Beatrice board of education officially promoted Beatrice Middle School assistant principal Andrew Haake to the principal position next fall.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said an internal search was done to see who in the district wanted to apply for the position, and Haake’s was the only application received.

Last month, current BMS principal John Jarosh announced his plan to retire next summer, after eight years in the position and an additional 14 years as assistant principal at Beatrice High School.

Haake took the assistant principal role in 2019, and was previously the principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice for three years.

“We do think Haake is the right person for the job, so we’re excited to welcome him into that role while he still has Mr. Jarosh for another few months to work with,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the district plans to advertise the assistant principal position towards the end of this week or beginning of next week to allow BPS staff time over the winter break to gather the necessary materials and submit an application.

“It’s just going to be a very busy spring, we feel like, with a lot of retirements,” Alexander said. “Not just us, but schools across the state, and a lot of people looking to move in their field, move into administrative positions, so we want to try and get that going as soon as possible and conduct a thorough search.”

