Beatrice school board recognizes Steve Winter

After more than 20 years of service to Beatrice Public Schools, Steve Winter had his last meeting as a school board member Monday night, which was recognized by district administrators and his fellow board members.

Superintendent Jason Alexander noted that Winter has served on the board three separate times, from 1993-2004, 2007-2010, and 2017-2020. He estimated 40,000 students went through the district during that time.

“Steve has seen some terrific accomplishments in the district, ranging from state championship teams to strategic planning successes to building a new high school,” Alexander said. “He has watched the district move through multiple assessment platforms and curriculum changes, all while keeping up very nicely. In the past three years, I personally have come to know Steve as a man who is concerned about the youth, and finding ways to make progress in their favor.”

Alexander said when Winter cannot attend Orangemen and Lady O sports in person, he’s listening to them through the radio or watching through the district’s new streaming platform. He said Winter will continue to be invested in students as they pursue excellence on and off the field.

Board member Lisa Pieper then read a statement from Winter that said he had mixed emotions about leaving the position.

