Beatrice school board recognizes Steve Winter

After more than 20 years of service to Beatrice Public Schools, Steve Winter had his last meeting as a school board member Monday night, which was recognized by district administrators and his fellow board members.
Superintendent Jason Alexander noted that Winter has served on the board three separate times, from 1993-2004, 2007-2010, and 2017-2020. He estimated 40,000 students went through the district during that time.
“Steve has seen some terrific accomplishments in the district, ranging from state championship teams to strategic planning successes to building a new high school,” Alexander said. “He has watched the district move through multiple assessment platforms and curriculum changes, all while keeping up very nicely. In the past three years, I personally have come to know Steve as a man who is concerned about the youth, and finding ways to make progress in their favor.”
Alexander said when Winter cannot attend Orangemen and Lady O sports in person, he’s listening to them through the radio or watching through the district’s new streaming platform. He said Winter will continue to be invested in students as they pursue excellence on and off the field.
Board member Lisa Pieper then read a statement from Winter that said he had mixed emotions about leaving the position.
“During my tenure, I’ve seen multiple bond issues come and go, a new high school, the implementation of boys baseball, and the building of the new football and track stadium, to name a few,” the statement read. “In addition, there were numerous academic and athletic achievements that we as a board have seen come into fruition. The last 24 years have given me the opportunity to see the district grow in ways I could have never imagined.”
Winter said he’s worked with six different superintendents and numerous board members that he will always consider lifelong friends.
“The faculty and administration of the district have been a very strong group of leaders for District 15,” the statement read. “Lastly, I have met many outstanding students and leaders that have gone on to do great things. It has been my great honor and privilege to have been part of this school district. I am forever grateful for the support of patrons within the district that trust me with their child’s education. It is my hope that the success I’ve seen on the board continues for years to come.”
“We appreciate it greatly,” Alexander said. “We know your concern has always been about kids and keeping that the focal point, especially in the time that we’re in now. It’s been very nice to work with you.”
Winter apologized to board member Doris Martin for not mentioning the soccer stadium in his statement, and said that the two have always had good conversations about it.
“Steve, the most important thing I’ve learned on this board has been boardsmanship, and I’ve learned that from you,” board president Jon Zimmerman said. “I appreciate all I’ve learned from you.”
“It’s been a pleasure,” Winter said. “I love Beatrice Public Schools. I love Beatrice. And I definitely love athletics…Thank you all very much. I’ve enjoyed my time on the board. Time to move on.”
