Beatrice schools close due to COVID-19

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said updates and additional information will be sent to parents and guardians, as well as posted on the school and district websites and Facebook pages.

Jespersen said the NDE was granted approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to serve meals to students at approved sites within communities.

“All schools with a student population of more than 50% free and reduced priced lunch have the opportunity to provide meals through the Summer Food Service Program, whether or not they have participated in the program,” Jespersen said. “Those schools will first need to complete an application and questionnaire. Once approved, schools will be able to provide these meals to any student, regardless of their enrollment.”

BPS is distributing free meals to kids age 1-18 from 11a.m.-12p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays and Wednesdays will provide two breakfasts and two lunches, and Fridays will provide one breakfast and one lunch.

Kids need to be present when the meal is handed out. Distribution locations are the north parking lot at Lincoln Elementary School, the east parking lot at Paddock Lane Elementary School, the southwest teacher parking lot at Stoddard Elementary School and Fourth Street heading north at Beatrice Middle School.