Beatrice students collect holiday donations for local organizations

In the midst of studying for finals and getting excited for winter break, Beatrice students are making an effort to give back to the community in several ways.
On Tuesday, a group of students from Paddock Lane Elementary helped deliver over 1,000 items of donations that they’d collected in the past week.
Principal Betty Replogle said the donations are one of their annual community service projects with the school’s house program. She said some students came to school with their backpacks so full of donations, that they could hardly carry them.
In true Santa Claus fashion, after the little helpers finished delivering donations to the pantry, they were treated to milk (or juice) and cookies from Sunrise Bakery.
Replogle said it’s too close to tell what house had the most donations, so all students will celebrate with cookies and a movie on Friday.
“I’m just so proud of the turnout,” Replogle said. “The kids were wonderful…Just very, very proud of the boys and girls at Paddock Lane, and the staff for participating in all of this.”
During a board of education meeting on Monday, student member Colt Dittbrenner said Beatrice High School also collected food for the pantry, which will be donated later in the week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry’s largest donation event of the year, the Ingathering, has changed due to safety reasons. This year, people can bring bags and sacks of donations to the pantry from November 1 through the end of the year, and anyone unable to transport the donations to the pantry can call and leave their name, address and phone number, and a pantry volunteer will come pick it up for them.
In early November, pantry director Karen Mains said that the shelves were getting empty and they were in desperate need of donations, explaining that the food donated during this time of year helps the pantry through the winter and into spring.
“Since Thanksgiving, we’ve gotten a lot of food in,” Mains said. “Our shelves are remarkably full now. Not all full, but most of the stuff is filled.”
Last week, students from Southeast Community College-Beatrice’s Ag Club raised $3,080 for the local Adopt-a-Kid program, which will provide 87 presents for children in Gage County.
Similarly, Dittbrenner said the high school’s National Honors Society members wrapped presents for the Blue Valley Community Action Christmas wish lists, and that Beatrice Middle School students also collected roughly $465 for the same organization.
The organization has two trees in Indian Creek Mall full of ornaments asking for gifts for local children.
Susan Wait, a fourth grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary, said the Beatrice Education Association annually raises money for the wish lists through their Comfy for a Cause program.
This year, Beatrice Public School teachers and staff could pay $20 to wear jeans to work the week before Thanksgiving.
Wait said due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army of Beatrice asked if the BEA would consider donating to them, as well. She said $1,200 was donated towards the wish lists, and $525 towards the Salvation Army.
“It’s not about wearing the jeans, it’s about raising the money,” Wait said. “We felt really fortunate that we had raised a little bit extra this year, so we were able to give to both charities.”
Wait said teachers see firsthand some of the challenges local families go through. She said they work with students who benefit from these programs, especially with the Christmas wish lists.
Mains noted that by having students raise donations for these organizations, they are in turn helping their peers.
“Even in this time of challenges, we are still trying to keep some sense of continuity and keep the traditions alive that we do,” Wait said. “And we see the need. So we’re just trying to do our part every holiday season to make sure kids can get a meal or a toy from Santa. We think that’s important.”
