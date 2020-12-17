Beatrice students collect holiday donations for local organizations

In the midst of studying for finals and getting excited for winter break, Beatrice students are making an effort to give back to the community in several ways.

On Tuesday, a group of students from Paddock Lane Elementary helped deliver over 1,000 items of donations that they’d collected in the past week.

Principal Betty Replogle said the donations are one of their annual community service projects with the school’s house program. She said some students came to school with their backpacks so full of donations, that they could hardly carry them.

In true Santa Claus fashion, after the little helpers finished delivering donations to the pantry, they were treated to milk (or juice) and cookies from Sunrise Bakery.

Replogle said it’s too close to tell what house had the most donations, so all students will celebrate with cookies and a movie on Friday.

“I’m just so proud of the turnout,” Replogle said. “The kids were wonderful…Just very, very proud of the boys and girls at Paddock Lane, and the staff for participating in all of this.”

During a board of education meeting on Monday, student member Colt Dittbrenner said Beatrice High School also collected food for the pantry, which will be donated later in the week.