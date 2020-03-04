You are the owner of this article.
Beatrice students perform mid-winter choral concert
Beatrice students perform mid-winter choral concert

Beatrice students showed their singing talents in a joint middle school and high school choir concert in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts Tuesday evening.

Choir performances included the BHS William of Orange singers and Concert Choir, and the BMS Ninth Hour Choir.

There were also solos by students Autumn Bartlett, Emmy Hoefer, Raquel Moore, Matthew Jobman, Tina Rowe, Jordan Miller, Maya Moran, Haleigh Fletcher, Holly Fischer and Matt Price.

Upcoming events in the Hevelone include a regional orchestra and concert choir performance on March 10, a BMS music concert April 28, the BHS Show Choir's final concert May 1, a BHS band concert on May 4 and a BHS spring choir concert on May 5.

