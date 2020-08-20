Beatrice superintendent discusses COVID-19 cases

All currently confirmed cases at BPS involved people wearing masks, as it’s a requirement for district staff, and Alexander said all staff have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms. He said the district was notified about the cases by the individuals themselves, and that Public Health Solutions also contacted them through doing a contact tracing investigation.

Alexander said he is frustrated that the district has to handle the COVID-19 cases, but not with the individuals themselves as symptoms occur at different times, if at all.

“There is no way that we can require people to get tests, as well,” Alexander said. “We can recommend that they get tested, but we cannot require it.”

Lincoln students were sent home Tuesday afternoon with either a Chromebook or an iPad to complete the online learning. Alexander said a barcode system was put in place over the summer so the technology could be checked out like a library book in cases where schools need to transition to online learning quickly. Also, with all students learning remotely last spring, the district had already worked to order enough technology for each student, as well as provide hotspots for the students that needed internet.