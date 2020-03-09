Beatrice YMCA starts second grade swim program

“If we can save one life, I think that’s amazing, but we’re put in a position right now to save lots of children’s lives,” Leonard said.

Leonard said she also wants to use the opportunity to get children familiar with the water and have fun. She said last year, one student had never been in a pool and that this year several cried because they didn’t want to get in.

“To me, those are things that shouldn’t be happening,” Leonard said.

Leonard said Saint Paul’s Lutheran School is setting up time to take the swim lessons this year, and that they’d like to work with St. Joseph’s Catholic School. In the future, Leonard said she hopes the program expands to southeast Nebraska schools like Diller-Odell, Plymouth and Fairbury.

While one class was in the pool, the other classes would play a game in the gymnasium.

“The awesome thing is that [Beatrice Public Schools] believes in this just as much as we do. If it wasn’t for them putting together a schedule and allowing us to have their kids during their P.E. times, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen,” Leonard said.