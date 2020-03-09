Beatrice YMCA starts second grade swim program

Pools are less than three months away from opening for the summer, and a program by the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA aims to ensure that local children can swim properly.
For the next four weeks, over 100 second grade students from Paddock Lane and Lincoln elementary schools will take weekly swim lessons through the YMCA during school hours.
The students took a preliminary test in late February to see if they could swim across the pool, do a back float and be able to jump in and climb out of the pool again.
Alison Leonard, executive director at the Y, said over half the students failed the test.
“It actually makes my heart hurt... When we have this many second graders that do not know how to swim, it’s alarming to me,” Leonard said.
Age 8, roughly second grade, is when children are allowed to swim independently at the Y or waterpark.
The program started last year, and the first groups of kids had a 17% increase that could swim roughly 15 yards without touching the bottom for assistance. Proficiency in jumping in and climbing out of the pool increased by 11%.
According to the Center for Disease Control, 10 deaths per day are caused by unintentional drowning. About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger, making it second-leading cause of accidental death after vehicle accidents.
“If we can save one life, I think that’s amazing, but we’re put in a position right now to save lots of children’s lives,” Leonard said.
You have free articles remaining.
Leonard said she also wants to use the opportunity to get children familiar with the water and have fun. She said last year, one student had never been in a pool and that this year several cried because they didn’t want to get in.
“To me, those are things that shouldn’t be happening,” Leonard said.
Leonard said Saint Paul’s Lutheran School is setting up time to take the swim lessons this year, and that they’d like to work with St. Joseph’s Catholic School. In the future, Leonard said she hopes the program expands to southeast Nebraska schools like Diller-Odell, Plymouth and Fairbury.
While one class was in the pool, the other classes would play a game in the gymnasium.
“The awesome thing is that [Beatrice Public Schools] believes in this just as much as we do. If it wasn’t for them putting together a schedule and allowing us to have their kids during their P.E. times, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen,” Leonard said.
Leonard said last year, the Y paid for the program largely through a Make a Splash grant. This year, she said they are relying on donations from the community.
“If that doesn’t happen, then our Open Doors - what we also call our Strong Kids Campaign - dollars will go towards that,” Leonard said. “So certainly this is of no cost to anyone other than the YMCA.”
Leonard said checks can be mailed to the YMCA at 1801 Scott Street, Beatrice, NE 68310, and designated for second grade swim lessons.
On a national scale, Leonard said the YMCA of the USA is pushing the legislature for money to fund preventative classes like the swim lessons.
“It’s about us being there for one another and making our youth safe so that they can reach their best potential,” Leonard said.