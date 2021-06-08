Best Possible Summer class visits Beatrice Humane Society

For their second day of Beatrice Public Schools’ Best Possible Summer program on Tuesday, kindergarten and first grade students from the Camp Paw Paw class visited the Beatrice Humane Society to learn more about animals.

The kids played with the adoptable cats, took a tour of the facility, helped bathe a few kittens, read a “Harry the Dirty Dog” book, and ate dried cereal that looked similar to dog food.

“I think it’s been well demonstrated that we bond very well with animals,” Shelter Manager Carlee Fiddes said. “There’s a connection there that can’t be described sometimes. So to be able to learn in the presence of animals, to learn about animals is something that’s just exciting. It’s fun, it’s enjoyable, and it’s a great experience for them, as well.”

Fiddes said she hopes the students learned more about how to be a responsible pet owner, and what to do if they find a lost or injured animal.