Best Possible Summer class visits Beatrice Humane Society

For their second day of Beatrice Public Schools’ Best Possible Summer program on Tuesday, kindergarten and first grade students from the Camp Paw Paw class visited the Beatrice Humane Society to learn more about animals.
The kids played with the adoptable cats, took a tour of the facility, helped bathe a few kittens, read a “Harry the Dirty Dog” book, and ate dried cereal that looked similar to dog food.
“I think it’s been well demonstrated that we bond very well with animals,” Shelter Manager Carlee Fiddes said. “There’s a connection there that can’t be described sometimes. So to be able to learn in the presence of animals, to learn about animals is something that’s just exciting. It’s fun, it’s enjoyable, and it’s a great experience for them, as well.”
Fiddes said she hopes the students learned more about how to be a responsible pet owner, and what to do if they find a lost or injured animal.
“From an education standpoint, many of these kids don’t get that information anywhere else…So we can use this as a time to really reach out to our community and get the information out to young and impressionable minds that want to learn and are eager to learn,” Fiddes said. “And that trickles all the way through our entire community. It’s our way of getting information back out into our community, that’s going to help our animals.”
The Best Possible Summer program will continue from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays for the rest of June, with kindergarten through fifth grade students from Beatrice Public Schools and the parochial schools learning math, science, reading and language arts, and social studies.
“So it’s just really taking all of the concepts that we teach throughout the year, and making them very hands-on, very fun-based,” assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen said. “The other thing is it really is just about keeping the brain active, because if we can keep the brain active and going, we will see a lot less of that learning loss, which is our main goal.”