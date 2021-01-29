BHS adds live streaming activities to coursework

Senior Kaiden Thomas said he decided to take the class because he had an interest in editing raw footage and how technology operates overall.

“Taking this class is already a good introduction for a lot of jobs, even after high school, so I can maybe have an opportunity to do something that I would like…I might take what I learn in this class, like how to stream something and edit videos, and maybe turn it into something that I want to end up doing as a different career, instead of specifically streaming games,” Thomas said.

Oltman said now that students know how to use the technology, they are able to work on more individualized projects that focus on what they’re most interested in.

“It’s important for kids to learn how to use technology, how to problem solve, how to think, how to be creative, how to communicate,” Oltman said. “It just gives them all of those important life skills and critical thinking skills.”

Now that the school has live streaming capabilities, Oltman said it will likely continue. She said family members, including the mother of boys’ basketball coach Clark Ribble, regularly watch from across the country.