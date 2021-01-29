BHS adds live streaming activities to coursework

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused restrictions on large gatherings, many schools have started live streaming sports and activities.
At Beatrice High School, that responsibility has been put on students in the audio and visual media production class, completely changing the coursework and structure of the class in the process.
Carol Oltman, the school’s media specialist, said students enter the class with a basic understanding of the sports they stream. They are then taught photo and video editing through Photoshop and Premiere Pro, and use those applications to create commercials and other content for the school’s video board.
Oltman said adding live streaming to the class has been a huge undertaking and learning curve for everybody, and that due to the amount of work, and the knowledge students need to use these programs, the class will go from a semester to yearlong starting this fall.
Senior Colten Daake explained that how the live steaming works is there’s a room of monitors in the media center that allows students to switch between camera feeds and control the video board.
“[One camera] automatically follows the basketball games so we have less to do,” Daake said. “And with this, we can move the cameras and point them in different directions to get better angles…We’re trying to get it set up to where we can do replays, but this is only our second time using it, so we’re keeping it simple.”
Senior Kaiden Thomas said he decided to take the class because he had an interest in editing raw footage and how technology operates overall.
“Taking this class is already a good introduction for a lot of jobs, even after high school, so I can maybe have an opportunity to do something that I would like…I might take what I learn in this class, like how to stream something and edit videos, and maybe turn it into something that I want to end up doing as a different career, instead of specifically streaming games,” Thomas said.
Oltman said now that students know how to use the technology, they are able to work on more individualized projects that focus on what they’re most interested in.
“It’s important for kids to learn how to use technology, how to problem solve, how to think, how to be creative, how to communicate,” Oltman said. “It just gives them all of those important life skills and critical thinking skills.”
Now that the school has live streaming capabilities, Oltman said it will likely continue. She said family members, including the mother of boys’ basketball coach Clark Ribble, regularly watch from across the country.
“I think people will come back to the games, but the people who can’t come love that we offer it,” Oltman said. “I just don’t think live streaming is going to go away. I think a yearlong class is going to be the best option for all of us.”
Thomas said other students shouldn’t be nervous to take the audio and video class, or underestimate what they can learn.
“I didn’t think it was my thing personally, when I first started,” Thomas admitted. “I think overall, we want more students to take this class. I think it would be good for a lot of students, even if it’s not necessarily in their area, maybe take the class because they might end up enjoying it like us.”
A schedule of upcoming events, and some on-demand videos of past games can be found on the school’s live streaming website, striv.tv/channel/beatrice/