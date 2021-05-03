BHS bands perform year-end concert in the Ozone

After months of atypical rehearsals and changing performances, Beatrice High School band members were able to show their skills in a year-end concert in the Ozone on Saturday afternoon.
“I am super proud of how hard these kids have worked this year, in less than ideal conditions,” band instructor Andrew Johnson said. “We’ve been rehearsing in our Hevelone Center in the seats, with me up on the stage, so we’ve been a little more spread out. It is a little harder to hear in there, so we came in here for the first time last week to play through things, and it was really nice to hear everything more like what we should be hearing.”
The afternoon started with the Concert Band’s performances of“Scramble”, “What Goes in the Night” and “Siege”.
Percussion performed their district music piece, “Numerology” followed by “Chair-o-Rhythmic”, which as the name discloses was played by rhythmically hitting chairs.
“We currently meet with our percussion on a different day than all of our wind players seated here,” Johnson said. “So one of our challenges is putting that stuff together before we do a performance like this. So a big thank you to the teachers that have our percussion students, for allowing them to miss an hour a couple of times so we can put all of this together. We really appreciate that.”
The Jazz Band performed “Tropical Update”, “Falling Water”, “Don’t Stop me Now” and “Area 51”.
The concert ended with the Marching Band performing part of next year’s show, with a piece called “If Only…I Am”.
Johnson said it was supposed to be part of the Marching Band’s show for this school year. He explained part of the reason for performing it was so seniors had a chance to before graduation, and he recognized all of them for their years of work and contribution to the band department.
“There’s some really cool music in here,” Johnson said. “The part that you’ll hear today has some music by Pink Floyd and Radiohead. The rest of the show also contains snippets from ‘The Wizard of Oz’. The whole story behind the show is its kind of the scarecrows story from his perspective. You’ve got self-doubt, self-worth and some of those things, things that a lot of us battle all the time, and in the end though he realizes that he is worth it. That’s in ‘Wizard of Oz’ kind of the moral of the story behind the entire thing. They all have their own talents and things that they’re great at, and they all play a part to a greater society. So that’s kind of the idea behind the show, as well.”
Following the concert, senior Emily Rempel gifted Johnson with a shirt and canvas on behalf of the Class of 2021.