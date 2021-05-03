BHS bands perform year-end concert in the Ozone

Johnson said it was supposed to be part of the Marching Band’s show for this school year. He explained part of the reason for performing it was so seniors had a chance to before graduation, and he recognized all of them for their years of work and contribution to the band department.

“There’s some really cool music in here,” Johnson said. “The part that you’ll hear today has some music by Pink Floyd and Radiohead. The rest of the show also contains snippets from ‘The Wizard of Oz’. The whole story behind the show is its kind of the scarecrows story from his perspective. You’ve got self-doubt, self-worth and some of those things, things that a lot of us battle all the time, and in the end though he realizes that he is worth it. That’s in ‘Wizard of Oz’ kind of the moral of the story behind the entire thing. They all have their own talents and things that they’re great at, and they all play a part to a greater society. So that’s kind of the idea behind the show, as well.”