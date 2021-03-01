BHS cheer team performs spirited season

The team recently received an opportunity to cheer outside of BHS, as the boys basketball team qualified for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Basketball Championships. The tournament is March 9-13 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Emily Rempel said she’s excited to cheer at state for her senior year.

“It’s been nice to be able to still cheer and have some sense of normalcy,” Rempel explained.

Rempel and Brown both said that cheerleading has helped them become more confident, a skill that they plan to take with them after they graduate.

“I think the funnest part is cheering at games and getting to cheer in front of the student section, because they’re usually really fun,” Rempel said. “And the hardest part for me is the fact that I have to graduate and can’t cheer anymore. I'm going to miss the girls a lot, especially the underclassmen. I’ve gotten really close to a lot of them.”

Brown said several of the students participate in other activities like band or the dance team, which gives them a chance to meet people they might not know otherwise.