BHS cheer team performs spirited season

During such a dispirited time in the nation’s history, a group of high school athletes have been working hard to keep the community cheerful and full of school spirit. The Beatrice High School cheerleading team has been so peppy, in fact, that they recently placed fourth in the non-tumbling division and fifth in the game day division for the 2021 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships.
BHS cheer coach Carra Thompson said this is the first year the team has done non-tumbling instead of tumbling, which allowed more of the varsity team to compete.
“Regardless of the outcome of our placement, that was the best they’ve ever performed, and their routine was phenomenal,” Thompson said. “To us, they’re definitely champions.”
As with other sports, the cheer team has had new restrictions this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing masks while cheering.
“In my personal opinion, with COVID it hasn’t been the best,” senior Sharrie Brown said. “Like with football games, normally we would get to travel away and cheer, and we didn’t get to do that this year. But I’m still glad we had games to cheer at. It hasn’t been terrible, but just not what we’ve been used to.”
“I think the girls did amazing with having to make accommodations or last-minute changes with COVID,” Thompson said. “They have shown up, they have had positive attitudes, they’ve been able to give their all.”
The team recently received an opportunity to cheer outside of BHS, as the boys basketball team qualified for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Basketball Championships. The tournament is March 9-13 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508.
Emily Rempel said she’s excited to cheer at state for her senior year.
“It’s been nice to be able to still cheer and have some sense of normalcy,” Rempel explained.
Rempel and Brown both said that cheerleading has helped them become more confident, a skill that they plan to take with them after they graduate.
“I think the funnest part is cheering at games and getting to cheer in front of the student section, because they’re usually really fun,” Rempel said. “And the hardest part for me is the fact that I have to graduate and can’t cheer anymore. I'm going to miss the girls a lot, especially the underclassmen. I’ve gotten really close to a lot of them.”
Brown said several of the students participate in other activities like band or the dance team, which gives them a chance to meet people they might not know otherwise.
“I feel like everybody stereotypes cheerleaders to be stuck up and in their head, but none of us have ever been like that, nor has it ever been that way,” Brown said. “You make a lot of good friendships. I consider the cheer team to be like my second family, so I personally think that it’s a good thing to do.”
In addition to practices to cheer at state basketball, the team is preparing for try outs for next years’ teams.
Thompson explained that the current seniors will teach the try out material to the incoming freshman through seniors during two practices, on Tuesday, March 16 from 6-8p.m. and Wednesday, March 17 from 4-6p.m. in the BHS auxiliary gym. She said the students will be chosen for the junior varsity or varsity teams, and the fall or winter seasons. The fall teams cheer at football and volleyball games, and the winter teams cheer at basketball and wrestling games.
“Even though they were JV or varsity last year does not mean that they’re going to be put on that same varsity or junior varsity level,” Thompson said. “Everybody comes in at the same time at the same level, and then that’s determined after tryouts what team they make as well as the season.”
Tryouts are on Friday, March 19 starting at 7p.m. in the auxiliary gym. An informational meeting regarding try outs will be held on Thursday, March 4 at 7p.m. in the BHS commons area.