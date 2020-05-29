You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BHS Class of 2020 graduates through drive-in ceremony
View Comments

BHS Class of 2020 graduates through drive-in ceremony

{{featured_button_text}}

As a fitting end to an already unusual school year, the Beatrice High School Class of 2020 held a graduation ceremony in the school parking lot Friday evening.

Beatrice Public Schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many cars were decorated with posters and well wishes for the seniors, and families honked as students received their diplomas, walking up to the stage in Orangemen-themed masks.

BHS Principal Jason Sutter said it is currently an unprecedented time in the world, and recognized that the students missed out on many traditions.

"Know that you are living through a time in history that will be looked back on as a time of monumental change...This class is change agents. You will be looked at by society to make changes on how things are done, how things work and what the future holds," Sutter said. "Much of what the future looks like will be set by you. What an awesome opportunity."

A live stream of the graduation ceremony is available through the Beatrice Public Schools' Facebook page.

This article will be updated.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News