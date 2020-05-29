BHS Class of 2020 graduates through drive-in ceremony

×
Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter and Superintendent Jason Alexander recognize the Class of 2020 and give diplomas in the school's parking lot Friday evening.
Senior Class President Zack Zimmerman starts the graduation ceremony by recognizing the attendees, and joking that he didn't think he'd have to organize a reunion so soon.
Whitney Schwisow notes that for the Class of 2020, no one could anticipate that a drive-in ceremony is how they would graduate.
After giving a graduation address, Holly Fischer takes a selfie with the Beatrice High School Class of 2020. The school had a drive-in style ceremony Friday evening to recognize the students while also taking health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beatrice High School students social distance and wear Orangeman-themed masks while waiting in line for their diplomas Friday evening.
As a fitting end to an already unusual school year, the Beatrice High School Class of 2020 held a graduation ceremony in the school parking lot Friday evening. Beatrice Public Schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students get out of their cars and move their tassels, signaling their graduation from Beatrice High School. Caps were not thrown, but families recognized the students by honking their horns and decorating their cars.
Many cars were decorated with posters and well wishes for the seniors, and families honked as students received their diplomas, walking up to the stage in Orangemen-themed masks.
BHS Principal Jason Sutter said it is currently an unprecedented time in the world, and recognized that the students missed out on many traditions.
"Know that you are living through a time in history that will be looked back on as a time of monumental change...This class is change agents. You will be looked at by society to make changes on how things are done, how things work and what the future holds," Sutter said. "Much of what the future looks like will be set by you. What an awesome opportunity."
A live stream of the graduation ceremony is available through the Beatrice Public Schools' Facebook page.
This article will be updated.
