BHS Class of 2020 graduates through drive-in ceremony

As a fitting end to an already unusual school year, the Beatrice High School Class of 2020 held a graduation ceremony in the school parking lot Friday evening.

Beatrice Public Schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many cars were decorated with posters and well wishes for the seniors, and families honked as students received their diplomas, walking up to the stage in Orangemen-themed masks.

BHS Principal Jason Sutter said it is currently an unprecedented time in the world, and recognized that the students missed out on many traditions.

"Know that you are living through a time in history that will be looked back on as a time of monumental change...This class is change agents. You will be looked at by society to make changes on how things are done, how things work and what the future holds," Sutter said. "Much of what the future looks like will be set by you. What an awesome opportunity."

A live stream of the graduation ceremony is available through the Beatrice Public Schools' Facebook page.

This article will be updated.

