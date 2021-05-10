BHS Class of 2021 graduates

On Sunday, 145 students became the newest graduates of Beatrice High School, surrounded by their friends, family and loved ones.
Due to the weather, the ceremony was moved from the House of Orange to the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts, with some attendees watching a live stream from the Ozone.
Principal Jason Sutter began the ceremony thanking attendees for being flexible, and recognizing the mothers of the graduates for Mother’s Day, as well as the fathers, parental guardians, grandparents and the BHS faculty.
Senior class president Colt Dittbrenner also recognized the school’s teachers, as well as bus drivers and custodians, for their work in his speech entitled “Signing Off!”
“Your work, whether it is seen or not, is very much appreciated, and has made these four years go as smoothly as possible,” Dittbrenner said. “Secondly, I would like to thank the school board. Even in the midst of a pandemic, they have had our best interests at heart when voting and making crucial decisions this year.”
Dittbrenner also recognized the Class of 2021 and their athletic and academic accomplishments, and thanked them for the journey together over the last four years. He quoted Master Oogway from the movie Kung Fu Panda, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.”
“This year has brought a new perspective to staying in the present,” Dittbrenner said. “The unknowns we’ve faced this year have terrified us, whether we have admitted it or not. Yet, here we are, and we’re blessed...We pushed through many setbacks, endured the loss of loved ones, internal struggles, mental illnesses, crushing defeats in our activities, an entire quarter cut out of our junior year and a crazy modified senior year. However, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I would like to congratulate you. Life is not a cakewalk. Every day offers you a new challenge, something to push you to become better. We decide to let it make us or break us. This year, we have learned to embrace change and accept that things don’t always go the way we expect it to.”
In senior Addyson Timmerman’s speech, “Well…we made it!” Timmerman noted that students came into their senior year not knowing what their lasts were going to look like.
“Although it was very different and may not have been what we dreamed our senior year would be, our school worked so hard to make this year as normal as possible,” Timmerman said. “We still were able to have students in volleyball and football games, we held tailgates at Beatrice Family Chiropractic, and did not have to sit at lunch with plastic dividers between each of us. I was very thankful for that. And the best of all, we were in school for almost the entire year. When I look back, all I can do is be thankful.”
Timmerman said she was surrounded by a great group of people that decided to make the most out of their senior year, no matter what.
“That, we definitely did,” Timmerman said. “Looking back on this year, I would say our class of seniors was definitely resilient. We went through ups and downs of all kinds. We went from championships to great losses, on and off the field, court, and even the mat. We were there for one another. We were more than a senior class.”
Sutter said for the first time in his history as principal, a BHS faculty member was asked to give a speech, as well.
This year’s guest speaker was P.E. teacher and boys basketball coach Clark Ribble, who talked to students about how creating relationships with others is important in school, sports, work, college and nearly all aspects in life.
“You can only go so far by yourself, and eventually you will need to rely on other likeminded people to help you find success along your journey,” Ribble said. “Our basketball team found itself in one of these situations. The state final, fourth quarter, down three points, 25 seconds left and we don’t have the ball. That’s not good. That’s not a good situation to be in. But we relied on each other, and we found a way to win the game. You can find excuses, or you can find a way. It’s your choice. You, just like our team, decided to find a way through adversity and never gave up, and now you’re high school graduates.”
Sutter said there are seven co-valedictorians this year, who have received a 4.0 GPA through all four years of high school. Those students are Bennett Crandall, Reganne Henning, Cole Miller, Roel Navarrete, Jace Pethoud, Avery Plessel and Devin Smith.
Sutter said there are also 39 students who are honor graduates, meaning they have earned a 3.5 GPA over four years. He explained that there are 28 students with a 3.5 GPA and in the 85th percentile or higher nationally in math and reading on the ACT or SAT tests, making them President’s Educational Award recipients.
Sutter said roughly half of the graduates have received scholarships to continue their education, with a total amount of $2.4 million received. He said 92 students or 58% of the class have been members of a sport, club or activity while in school, and that 90 students have taken a combined 1,315 hours of dual credit college courses.
“Our school has made the commitment and worked diligently to prepare these students to be college and career ready, and to take on any challenge they may face after high school…This class has made a positive impact on our school, and our Beatrice community as a whole,” Sutter said. “Your class is a group of students that are very talented, you’ve very intelligent, you’re very competitive with yourselves and your peers. You have a spirit of creativity, you care about others in this school, you’re not afraid of change, you almost seem eager to take on problems you encounter. You demonstrate random acts of kindness, acts of character, and you’ve exemplified the elements of one school, one family.”