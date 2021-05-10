BHS Class of 2021 graduates

“This year has brought a new perspective to staying in the present,” Dittbrenner said. “The unknowns we’ve faced this year have terrified us, whether we have admitted it or not. Yet, here we are, and we’re blessed...We pushed through many setbacks, endured the loss of loved ones, internal struggles, mental illnesses, crushing defeats in our activities, an entire quarter cut out of our junior year and a crazy modified senior year. However, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I would like to congratulate you. Life is not a cakewalk. Every day offers you a new challenge, something to push you to become better. We decide to let it make us or break us. This year, we have learned to embrace change and accept that things don’t always go the way we expect it to.”

In senior Addyson Timmerman’s speech, “Well…we made it!” Timmerman noted that students came into their senior year not knowing what their lasts were going to look like.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}