BHS class provides career education opportunities for students

To help students determine what career paths to take after graduation, Beatrice High School is offering two classes that allow for hands-on experiences and advice from professionals before they have to make significant and potentially costly decisions like choosing a college and major.
Career and technical education teacher Brenda Gronewold explained that career education started about five years ago, has become a quarterly class that is a graduation requirement at BHS, and that most students take it as juniors.
“What it does is it starts with a lot of self-exploration,” Gronewold said. “They look at the careers or their interests, and they take several different tests that look at what skills they’re good at, what careers they might be good at, and then what values would be infiltrated in there. So they find those, and then they come up with ideas, and they pick five and narrow it to three, and eventually they narrow it down to one, and then that’s the career that I would encourage them to shadow.”
Gronewold said that job shadows were more difficult to organize this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that this quarter most students were able to participate.
For some students, like Bailey Desrosiers, her career interest was in the medical field, but due to conflicts her job shadow ended up being with the Beatrice Police Department.
“I have police officers in my family, and family friends, so I figured it would be a great learning opportunity to see what it’s like, and see maybe if I am interested in that field,” Desrosiers said. “I still really love the medical field. I always have. But it was definitely an eye-opener, and a great experience.”
Desrosiers did her job shadow with Officer Ethan Jordan. She said they ended up doing a dinner with a cop with younger students, as well as patrolling the neighborhood, where she was able to ask him questions about his experiences.
“He was able to give insight on why he loves being a cop,” Desrosiers said. “I learned a lot, honestly. Like I didn’t think that many people got pulled over. And it’s definitely the adrenaline rush, too, of what’s going to happen? And that being a cop is easier than the news makes it seem, because they show it as brutality and the riots. While there is that side, there is also the really good sides of knowing that you’re able to save a life when somebody is down.”
Jaidyn Vanschoiack was able to do her job shadow with an occupational therapist from the Educational Service Unit 5 at Diller-Odell Public Schools. She said she was excited to get out of the classroom and do something that she might want to do in the future.
“I would definitely like to learn more about pediatric occupational therapy. I learned a lot and I really, really enjoyed it… It just helps me plan better for college. If I wouldn’t have liked this, then I could have picked a new major that I could think about going into,” Vanschoiack said.
Beatrice City Engineer, James Burroughs, has done several job shadows with students this school year. He said most students that work with them have an interest in engineering in general, and that it’s interesting to talk with and help them along their career path.
“Some might be civil engineers or mechanical engineers, but it’s kind of good just to talk about that process, because I kind of went through that same thing when I was a student,” Burroughs said. “I started looking out at aerospace engineering, I got my degree in mechanical engineering, but then I got my professional license in civil engineering. So I kind of understand what they’re going through in trying to look at the different avenues of engineering that you can go down, and how I ended up where I’m at today versus where I started. So we have those discussions a lot, regarding the career path I took.”
Burroughs said he did not have a career education class or something similar available to him when he was in school.
“I just think it’s a great program, and we try to help where we can,” Burroughs said. “I know we try to make sure it’s exciting for them when they come, and we’re not just sitting down, but I actually get to show them some of the projects that we’re working on and different things like that. Try to make it as realistic as possible.”
Shayla Dowd, who is interested in a career in welding, was unable to do a job shadow due to a scheduling conflict, so she watched videos further explaining different career fields and what jobs are available.
Dowd said while the videos are informative, she’s taken a welding class every year of high school and enjoys it. For students who end up not liking the career they shadowed, Dowd said Gronewold will help them research other industries.
“My goal would be that they’d learn three things,” Gronewold said. “Either they like it and they want to keep pursuing it, they don’t like it and they want to move to something else, or they don’t have enough information and they need to gather more. So the goal would be that when Shayla graduates next year, she kind of has a goal like ‘this is what I want to pursue.’ So she could pursue that either through just entering the job market or through college, and then it kind of eliminates that where if they don’t have the right educational path, then they would maybe waste a semester or waste money going to college when they want to change their major.”
Gronewold said as part of their finals this week, students are giving a presentation to their class about their job shadow experience, which also gives students a chance to learn about other careers.
Gronewold said students can also do a work-based learning class for high school credit. She explained that Dowd is planning to work a summer job, and that she’s work a certain number of hours and report them back to Gronewold.
“Sometimes the goal is credit recovery, sometimes the goal is to compact that senior year so that they can get out in December and start doing more things, and kind of have that advantageous thing instead of maybe having two classes to come back and take from January to May,” Gronewold said. “Some kids just want to be able to get it done earlier.”
Gronewold explained that the work-based learning allows for conversation between the student and the employer, her and the employer, and her and the student.
“We just kind of work together to make sure that she’s the best employee that she can be for her employer, and then she can contact me if there’s things that irritate her about them,” Gronewold said. “They can contact me if there’s weaknesses where she needs to be encouraged for growth in that area to make her a better employee.”
More information and updates about students’ job shadow experience can be found at the BHS Careers Twitter feed, @BHSCareerEd.