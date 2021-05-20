BHS class provides career education opportunities for students

Dowd said while the videos are informative, she’s taken a welding class every year of high school and enjoys it. For students who end up not liking the career they shadowed, Dowd said Gronewold will help them research other industries.

“My goal would be that they’d learn three things,” Gronewold said. “Either they like it and they want to keep pursuing it, they don’t like it and they want to move to something else, or they don’t have enough information and they need to gather more. So the goal would be that when Shayla graduates next year, she kind of has a goal like ‘this is what I want to pursue.’ So she could pursue that either through just entering the job market or through college, and then it kind of eliminates that where if they don’t have the right educational path, then they would maybe waste a semester or waste money going to college when they want to change their major.”

Gronewold said as part of their finals this week, students are giving a presentation to their class about their job shadow experience, which also gives students a chance to learn about other careers.

Gronewold said students can also do a work-based learning class for high school credit. She explained that Dowd is planning to work a summer job, and that she’s work a certain number of hours and report them back to Gronewold.