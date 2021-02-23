BHS dance team places first at state competition

For the first time in history, the Beatrice High School dance team took home the state championship trophy Class B high kick category, ending a 12 year winning streak by Scottsbluff High School.
Senior Addy Timmerman said the team had been breaking their previous records each year, placing fourth in 2018 and third in 2020.
“My sophomore year we didn’t go because of weather…Then we skipped second and went straight to first,” Timmerman said. “It’s meant a lot to me as a senior to get first this year, just because it’s gotten better each and every year that we’ve gone.”
The team faced some last-minute challenges before the competition when a previous BHS cheer coach, Annette Kimmerling, came to polish the team’s routine and told them that due to new restrictions it had to be under two minutes. The dance team then had to cut out about 15 seconds of their routine the weekend before the competition on Thursday, Feb. 18.
“But it came out better for the whole team,” Timmerman said. “It was a lot cleaner. I personally was kind of nervous for our routine until that Saturday. It was a whole new world after that practice. We had a whole new confidence as a team together.”
Senior Jasmin Schroeder said she was amazed when Beatrice won. She’s been on the team for two years after moving from Scottsbluff and being on their dance team.
“Later on in the day, they congratulated us and said that we did a very good job and we earned it,” Schroeder said about her former teammates.
Timmerman said the dance team has been running as usual this year, other than wearing masks at practices and when sidelining games.
Coach Missy Timmerman said they weren’t able to go to Universal Dance Association’s sponsored summer camp at Nebraska Wesleyan University to choreograph their routine, so they did it at the high school instead.
“I really, truly feel that this group of girls is the definition of teamwork,” Timmerman said. “They have worked hard all year. There has never once been a negative attitude, and they’ve come together to support each other for a common goal. It has been a pure joy watching them grow as a team, to be able to go out there and perform a clean routine that other schools noted.”
Addy Timmerman noted her mom’s and Kimmerling’s work for helping the team get this achievement.
“She didn’t really have a lot of dance background besides being a dance mom at my dance competitions, but she knows how to have people come together and make a positive environment for people to be in,” Timmerman said. “She works at a preschool with three and four year olds all day, she has to be a positive person. And I think her positive-ness has spread towards us, and she really taught us how to be a team and work together, and how to deal with life issues, not only dance issues, and how to be a team…Our dances have been so much better, and I think we’re more involved in the community and in the student body too. It’s just awesome.”