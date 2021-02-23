BHS dance team places first at state competition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Later on in the day, they congratulated us and said that we did a very good job and we earned it,” Schroeder said about her former teammates.

Timmerman said the dance team has been running as usual this year, other than wearing masks at practices and when sidelining games.

Coach Missy Timmerman said they weren’t able to go to Universal Dance Association’s sponsored summer camp at Nebraska Wesleyan University to choreograph their routine, so they did it at the high school instead.

“I really, truly feel that this group of girls is the definition of teamwork,” Timmerman said. “They have worked hard all year. There has never once been a negative attitude, and they’ve come together to support each other for a common goal. It has been a pure joy watching them grow as a team, to be able to go out there and perform a clean routine that other schools noted.”

Addy Timmerman noted her mom’s and Kimmerling’s work for helping the team get this achievement.