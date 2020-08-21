BHS fall activities scheduled to continue, with new restrictions

Due to changes in the Beatrice Public School district, including the recent positive cases of COVID-19 in school buildings, revisions have been made to planned fall school activities.
This included the cancelation of the Orange Booster Organization tailgate on Friday. However, Beatrice High School football players were still able to have a scrimmage event to prepare the team for competitions that start next week. Immediate family members of the players were able to attend, and were asked to wear a mask and maintain six feet social distancing from other families.
Other planned protocols for Orangemen and Lady Orange patrons include that cheerleaders will only cheer at home events, band performances will only be at halftime shows and BHS students must avoid creating a physically close student section.
Spectators will also be required to wear a mask and social distance by utilizing even-numbered bleacher rows only.
One of the biggest restrictions will be on the number of spectators, as the district is allowing no more than six immediate family members to attend home games.
BHS Activities Director Neal Randel said that he thinks this restriction will not exclude many people, besides the general public that have no family connection to any players.
“I’m hopeful that the students will perceive this change as a positive thing,” Randel said. “We’re doing it in hopes of being able to continue with our fall sports season.”
Randel said other schools BHS will compete against plan to have even fewer than six family members allowed to attend.
“So still, we’re in a better position, we think, than most other school districts, as far as our spectator limitations,” Randel said.
In a statement released on the district website, it was noted that BPS and spectators are expected to abide by protocols of the competing school when playing away games.
Randel said seniors can still sign team posters, and that those will be available for families to take during home games. He also said the school is working hard to get videos of games up online or on TV for public viewing, and that more details will be made available in the coming weeks.
“We regret that the Booster Club is not going to have its fundraiser, so we hope that community members and patrons will still buy a membership and still support them in other ways,” Randel said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!