BHS holds first annual senior honors night

Randel awarded female athlete of the year to Mackenzie Hatcliff.

“Mack began making her mark at BHS her freshman year, when she was part of the 3,200 meter relay team that placed fourth at the state meet,” Randel said. “Mack has won numerous medals at invitationals, conference and district events, in long-distance running, and is currently having another great season as we approach post-season events. Mack has set multiple records as a libero on her volleyball team, including the most digs in a contest, and season, and career, and she has been named to multiple all-conference and all-state teams for volleyball. As the point guard for the girls basketball team, she was a tenacious competitor, a silent assassin. Mack would not quit competing, regardless of the score or regardless of her injuries. Her tenacity was recognized throughout the state, as she was named a Class-B first teamer, and the honorary captain of the Trailblazer Conference.”

Randel awarded male athlete of the year to Bennett Crandall.