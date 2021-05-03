BHS holds first annual senior honors night

Numerous Beatrice High School students were awarded during the first annual senior honors night, a modified version of what would be the 63rd annual scholastic banquet, which was held in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts on Saturday evening.
Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter said the students being honored excel in the classroom, athletics, extracurricular and fine arts activities, in the workplace, and the Beatrice community as a whole.
“They are fine representatives of Beatrice High School, they are a great reflection of academic focus, determination and success,” Sutter said.
The program stared by recognizing the seniors who have qualified for an academic letter.
To qualify, students were required to make the honor roll and take at least three core college prep courses for the two preceding semester at BHS.
The first year award winners were Elijah Mangnall, Abby Ware and Madison Wolter.
The second year award winners were William Humphrey and Sarah Price.
The third year award winners were Makenna Hutt, Connor Kelley, Chester McGrury, Evan Oltmans, Hailey Schaaf, Addyson Timmerman and Qwin Zabokrtsky.
And the seniors who have received the academic letter all four years are Bennett Crandall, Colten Daake, Logan Damme, Colt Dittbrenner, Connor Freitag, Mackenzie Hatcliff, Julianna Hemmingsen, Reganne Henning, Izabel Hock, Zane Hoffman, Anna Ideus, Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, Max Meyer, Cole Miller, Roel Navarrete, Dylan Norris, Makenna Parde, Walker Petersen, Jace Pethoud, Avery Plessel, Haley Price, Emily Rempel, Hayden Seibert, Devin Smith, Katelin Teet, Emmalee Undereiner, Hunter Weirich, Chaney Weiss, Nicholas Witulski and Ty Young.
National Honor Society Advisor Tracy Post awarded the Lucile V. Reilly Scholarship to Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn.
“The student receiving this award must meet the following criteria: scholarship, leadership, activities and service to the school,” Post said. “This year’s recipient is an exceptional student who meets the criteria mentioned above…Talking to teachers, they describe the recipient as sympathetic, friendly and kind. It is also stated that the student is very hardworking, persistent, always wants to help other students any way they can, and of course, always with a smile.”
Science teacher Dave Henning awarded the David Fry Memorial Award to Colt Dittbrenner.
“Each year, Beatrice High School recognizes a student who best fits the description of a well-rounded student, somebody who participates in many activities and has a positive outlook on life…This year’s recipient checks all of those boxes,” Henning said. “They work hard to maintain a high GPA while taking challenging courses. They're involved in a wide variety of activities, from sports to music. And while all of these are reasons why this year’s recipient is well-deserving of this award, it is their unwavering optimism and positivity, their kindness that makes them this year’s choice.”
Band instructor Andrew Johnson presented the Louis Armstrong Award for Jazz to Cody Toland.
“In recognition of outstanding achievements in the field of jazz, as demonstrated through superior musicianship, character and individual creativity,” Johnson said. “Cody has worked incredibly hard to develop his skills, and has always been one of the first to jump in and help wherever needed.”
Johnson also awarded the John Philip Sousa Award to Katelin Teet.
“In recognition of outstanding achievement and interest in instrumental music, for singular merit and loyalty to cooperation, and for displaying those high qualities of conduct that school instrumental music requires,” Johnson said. “This person has shown dedication and tremendous leadership. She is always willing to help others, and has learned multiple instruments, including bass guitar.”
Sutter announced that the Class of 2021 has received roughly $1.6 million in scholarships this year, a sharp increase compared to the roughly $800,000 received by the Class of 2020. He said a full list of scholarships will be listed in the graduation program on Sunday.
“This group of seniors are the current leaders at Beatrice High School,” Sutter said. “They have set very good examples for their academic focus for the underclassmen to follow and strive to achieve. The scholarships they are being presented are based on academic excellence and the characteristics of leadership, civic responsibility, honesty, perseverance and dedication. Seniors, the reason we are so pleased to announce these scholarships tonight is because we are celebrating your high school achievements. We also anticipate your potential, and we’re looking forward to watching your futures unfold as you head to life after high school. Beatrice High School is very proud of you.”
During the ceremony, several awards were also given to BHS athletes.
The students recognized as being three sport athletes throughout high school were Bennett Crandall for football, basketball and soccer, Sadie Glynn for volleyball, basketball and track and field, Makenzie Hatcliff for volleyball, basketball and track and field, Reganne Henning for softball, basketball and soccer, Brody Nelson for football, wrestling and baseball, Hailey Schaaf for volleyball, basketball and soccer, and Abby Ware for cross country, basketball and soccer.
The school’s Activities Director, Neal Randel, said they believe that multi-sport participation is what’s best for students.
“It helps them to learn, to work with other coaches, to develop other muscles and skills, to avoid overuse injuries and to become a more well-rounded athlete,” Randel said. “It is also crucial to the success of our athletic teams.”
Randel also announced the male and female athlete of the year awards. He said that these awards are chosen by the school’s head coaches, and the criteria includes athletic achievement, character and academic performance.
“Both of this year’s winners are athletes who have represented their teams and school well, they have exemplified sportsmanship, have led by their example in practices, contests and in the classroom,” Randel said. “They have invested many extra hours to improve themselves and their craft, and have been multi-sport athletes.
Randel awarded female athlete of the year to Mackenzie Hatcliff.
“Mack began making her mark at BHS her freshman year, when she was part of the 3,200 meter relay team that placed fourth at the state meet,” Randel said. “Mack has won numerous medals at invitationals, conference and district events, in long-distance running, and is currently having another great season as we approach post-season events. Mack has set multiple records as a libero on her volleyball team, including the most digs in a contest, and season, and career, and she has been named to multiple all-conference and all-state teams for volleyball. As the point guard for the girls basketball team, she was a tenacious competitor, a silent assassin. Mack would not quit competing, regardless of the score or regardless of her injuries. Her tenacity was recognized throughout the state, as she was named a Class-B first teamer, and the honorary captain of the Trailblazer Conference.”
Randel awarded male athlete of the year to Bennett Crandall.
“Bennett is a 12 sport athlete, who excelled in football, basketball and soccer,” Randel said. “I can still remember watching him as a freshman quarterback, zig-zagging through defenders for about an 80-yard touchdown run. I knew then he was going to be a special athlete. Bennett was a three-year starter for the boys basketball team, a team that took its lumps with a young lineup when he was a sophomore, but got better each year and ultimately won the Class B State Championship this past March. That was fun. Bennett was a key member of that team, with lots of rebounds and reverse layups. Last, Bennett has been a key member of the boys soccer team, earning all-conference honorable mention honors as a freshman and a sophomore, and the team is currently enjoying a record of 13-2, and is seated first in its district tournament.”
Randel also noted all of the athletes who received the Academic All-State from the Nebraska School Activities Association, or were nominated for the Lincoln Journal Star’s Academic All-State.
Those senior students include Bennett Crandall for basketball, football and soccer, Colten Daake for music and cross country, Colt Dittbrenner for tennis and soccer, Hannah Essink for swimming, Connor Freitag for tennis, Mackenzie Hatcliff for volleyball, basketball and track, Reganne Henning for softball and soccer, Zane Hoffman for football and baseball, William Humphrey for baseball, Makenna Hutt for golf, Connor Kelley for tennis and soccer, Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn for softball and track, Elijah Mangnall for baseball, Max Meyer for tennis, Roel Navarrete for music, Evan Oltmans for soccer, Makenna Parde for golf, Jace Pethoud for football and basketball, Avery Plessel for tennis, Sarah Price for soccer, Hailey Schaaf for volleyball, basketball and soccer, Devin Smith for basketball, Addyson Timmerman for soccer, Hunter Weirich for track and football and Qwin Zabokrtsky for baseball.
The program ended with the crowning of this year’s Orange and Black King and Queen royalty.
This year’s baseball candidate is Will Reimer, the boys basketball candidate is Devin Smith, the girls basketball candidate is Makenzie Hatcliff, the boys cross country candidate is Colten Daake, the girls cross country candidate is Linda Humble, the football candidate is Brody Nelson, the boys golf candidate is Bryant Jurgens, the girls golf candidate is Makenna Hutt, the boys soccer candidate is Rudolfo Cuevas, the girls soccer candidate is Hailey Shaaf, the softball candidate is Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, the boys swimming and diving candidate is Hayden Stevens, the girls swimming and diving candidate is Averi Kolb, the boys tennis candidate is Max Meyer, the girls tennis candidate is Avery Plessel, the boys track candidate is Diego Rodriguez, the girls track candidate is Sadie Glynn, the volleyball candidate is Anna Ideus, and the wrestling candidate is Drew Arnold.
Drew Arnold and Mackenzie Hatcliff were crowned king and queen.
While presenting the candidates, Colt Dittbrenner said Arnold’s advice for the underclassmen is to work hard and set your goals high, that he would like to thank his dad, coaches and teammates for his success, and that he plans on wrestling at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Abby Ware announced that Hatcliff’s advice is to always give 110%, and don’t take open gym, practice or games for granted, that she would like to thank all of her coaches and her parents for helping her achieve success, as well as her sisters for never hesitating to play pickup games with her in the driveway, and that she plans to attend Doane University to play basketball and major in biology.
“Congratulations, Mack and Drew, and congratulations to all of our scholars who received awards tonight,” student council vice president Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn said. “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for attending the first annual senior honors night, and thank you to all of our staff, coaches, parents and administration for helping us through this tough year.”