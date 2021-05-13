BHS holds honors program recognizing underclassmen

As the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close for Beatrice High School students next week, on Wednesday the school took an afternoon to recognize 9th, 10th and 11th graders in its first ever underclassmen honors day program in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.
BHS Principal Jason Sutter said the ceremony was for students, staff and families to celebrate students’ academic achievements from this year, but also from the 2019-2020 school year that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sutter explained that due to freezing grades last spring, the scholastic awards for sophomores and juniors were based on the fall 2019 semester, as well as the fall 2020 semester. He said freshmen were based solely on their grades last semester.
Freshmen scholastic award winners, who received a 3.5 GPA or higher, include Timothy Benson, Ava Bolli, Alex Busboom, Kiera Busboom, Esequiel Cuevas, Jane DeBoer, Lucy DeBoer, Maddox DeBoer, Ty Dittbrenner, Andrew Enns, Josie Frerichs, Kate Gleason, Macee Griffith, Jenessa Guenther, Lucas Hamilton, Alayna Happle, Addison Hatcliff, Sean Hayden, Myah Hood, Alexa Jelinek, Hannah Jobman, Noah Jobman, Ellie Jurgens, Kody Jurgens, Wyatt Jurgens, Collin Mangnall, Avery Martin, Hannah Mayer, Jacob Mertz, Chase Meyer, Alexis Mullins, Madelyn Nielsen, Deighton Norris, Cheyne Oates, Seth Oltmans, Kimberlee Pangborn, Kiera Paquette, Addison Perrett, Sofia Poole, Bryan Price, Jai'Sharriea Reiman, Delanie Roeder, Jacob Scholl, Annastasia Scrivner, Makira Smith, Haley Speakman, Evan Stevens, Teagan Tempelmeyer, Jude Tomlinson, Jordyn Vanschoiack, Parker Witulski, Gavin Wolf and Gage Wolter.
Sophomore scholastic award winners, who received a 3.5 GPA or higher, include Olivia Achtemeier, Emily Allen, Carson Bagwell, Avery Barnard, Mckenna Blum, Chesney Buhr, Joshua Buhr, Branson Chab, Evan Coon, Kinsey Crooks, Tayla deKoning, Quentine Elliott, Luke Feist, Macy Gronewold, Grace Ideus, Dalton Jones, Jaelynne Kosmos, Megan Meagher, Carly Miller, Carter Murphy, Hannah Parde, Jasmine Petet, Ashley Revis, Sonia Romera Benavides, Bailey Schauer, Brandon Scheer, Riley Schwisow, Thea Smith, Easton Stevens, Aubrey Stone, Ashton Strubel, Tucker Timmerman, Abigail Trantham,Samuel Wallman, Christopher Watts-Moore, Remi Weiss, Jordan Zhang and Mickey Zhu.
Junior scholastic award winners, who received a 3.5 GPA or higher, include Christian Ayson, Austin Burroughs, Devon Busboom, Jaiden Coudeyras, Tagg DeBoer, Linnea Edeal, Christian Evans, Avery Gaertig, Drew Gleason, Tavin Harms, Cassie Janzen, Kalynn Jeardoe, Chelsea Leners, Alayna McGinty, Morgan Mahoney, Cole Maschmann, Raquel Moore, Taylor Oblinger, Oliva Pfeiffer, Lauren Pieper, Simon Pinkerton, Brett Powers, Mackenzie Riesen, Signey Russell, Carson Saathoff and Jaidyn Vanschoiack.
“With our seniors graduating, these are the leaders of our school, and they are setting a fine example in their academic work…To go to school, work, do all the things you’ve got going with activities, athletics, family things, to get a 3.5, a B+ average in high school, is a wonderful accomplishment,” Sutter said. “I challenge you to keep that up, improve that, and we’d love to have you be honor medallion winners at graduation next year, especially all of these sitting juniors.”
BHS Assistant Principal Philip Voigt had students stand to be recognized for receiving a Renaissance Award. He said the Renaissance Program was initiated in 1991 to give tangible incentives for students’ improved scholarship, attendance and academic excellence.
“To qualify for Renaissance, there’s three different levels,” Voigt explained. “There’s a gold level, an orange, and a white. For white, these are students that raised their GPA by .5 first quarter to second quarter. Orange card are students with a 3.0-3.99 GPA, no Ds or Fs. And finally, gold cards are for students with a 4.0 GPA. Also, students who qualify for the grade point incentives have also exhibited exemplary attendance and discipline. To qualify for any of the above awards, students must have missed eight or fewer days first semester, have eight or fewer tardies, and have no major discipline referrals.”
Voigt said several area businesses donate discounts and coupons for Renaissance card holders, and thanked them for their participation in the program.
The school also recognized incoming and current National Honor Society members, who had an official induction ceremony in March.
The 2021 inductees include Emily Allen, Treyton Baehr, Avery Barnard, Makenna Blum, Chesney Buhr, Tayla deKoning, Luke Feist, Grace Ideus, Hannah Parde, Brett Powers, Sonia Romero Benavides, Riley Schwisow, Ashton Strubel, Tucker Timmerman and Abigail Trantham.
Finally, Activities Director Neal Randel recognized the students who have participated in three different sports this past year. These students, as well as the senior three-sport athletes, were also recognized during the school board meeting Monday evening.
The underclassmen students recognized include Avery Barnard, Silas Benson, Jaxson Blackburn, Joshua Buhr, Camdon Cline, Evan Coon, Shelton Crawford, Emma Erikson, Luke Feist, Takeo Glynn, Addison Hatcliff, Tavia Hausman, Treyten Henning, Colton Herfel, Ellie Jurgens, Trevin Lang, Chelsea Leners, Morgan Mahoney, Collin Mangnall, Crew Meints, Deegan Nelson, Kieyn Omon, Brock Ostdiek, Byron Ostdiek, Delanie Roeder, Dylan Roeder, Aiden Russell, Taylor Schaaf, Jacob Scholl, Riley Schwisow, Tatum Thavenet, Tucker Timmerman, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Samuel Wallman and Gage Wolter.
“I know there are a lot of things that pull you in many different directions, but I would really encourage students to strive to be a three-sport athlete, because I think that it makes you a more well-rounded athlete,” Randel said. “You learn different skills, it helps you avoid some of those overuse injuries, you learn to be coached by different people, just like in life. You’re going to be working for bosses, all who have different personalities and expectations, so to get involved in a multiple number of things is really a benefit not only to you as an athlete, but it also benefits out school. If we get our best athletes competing, it gets our teams the best chance to be competitive within our conference, our district and the state. So I really applaud those of you who have been three-sport athletes, and I encourage you all to continue doing that going forward.”
Sutter noted that many of the students who have been recognized for their achievements in athletics and activities have also received academic honors.
“You guys are earning a grade point average of close to 3.4, by average, because of your involvement in activities and athletics, whereas students that come to school and are not, even though we try desperately to get them involved in something that’s interesting to them, when they are not, they earn a grade point average closer to 2.4,” Sutter said. “So it’s awesome that you are doing so well academically, as we’ve recognized. It’s also awesome that you’ve involved in activities and athletics in this school. It makes a positive difference, and we’re really proud of you for your involvement in that.”