BHS holds modified band camp at the House of Orange

“We changed it in part because I didn’t want to get to the point where ‘ok, we learned our entire show’ and then everything’s canceled and we don’t get to do a full performance,” Johnson said.

“The music was really good, and I’m actually kind of glad that we weren’t doing it this year because of this COVID stuff,” sophomore Brianna Brewer, a trombone player for the band, said. “Save it for a year when we actually have competitions, and we actually get to show off a really nice show.”

Brewer said that when playing indoors, the band has been told to stand six feet apart from each other.

Johnson said he doubts the entire band will perform together indoors unless it’s in one of the gyms. He said some district contests have also been preemptively canceled.

“As of now, our plan is to be at football games if that’s allowed. We’ll probably sit somewhere different, further away from people…I anticipate we’ll get some virtual sort of contest where we can record our show here by ourselves and send it off. That’s a way we can still get feedback from other people without having to be around closely to a whole lot of other people.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.