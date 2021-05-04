BHS holds student art show

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Beatrice High School’s sports and performances has been apparent since last year, but even recently with the number of cases going down and the restrictions letting up, there’s been a continued impact on at least one school group: the art department.
On Friday, families and the community were able to view students’ handiwork in a student art show in the BHS media center.
Art teacher Megan Cherry said she typically starts choosing pieces for the art show at the beginning of the school year.
“I didn’t necessarily do that this year, because I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to have an art show,” Cherry said. “There’s actually a lot more artwork out there, but students just took it home at semester because I didn’t know this was happening till later on.”
Cherry said other changes this year include getting supplies for each student instead of having them share, and working on smaller pieces.
“I don’t think it matters how big something is, as long as they feel like they’ve done a good job and learned the skill that I want them to learn and apply what they need,” Cherry said.
Cherry said online learning and students quarantining was a challenge, and that it made her think about what concepts they needed to learn then, and what could be taught later on.
“It’s definitely made me think about how to accommodate each individual student and their needs a lot more,” Cherry said. “It’s hard to be quarantined for 10 days of school, and come back and re-enter and try to catch up with your classes…I don’t want them to feel like they’re drowning. I want art to be more of something they can enjoy, something they can find that they can enjoy, classes that they can be in and feel accepted in. But they’ve done a really good job of keeping up and staying with it.”
Junior Shayla Dowd had two pieces in the art show this year. One was a grid drawing of musician Rob Zombie based on a reference picture she had taken at his concert, and the other being a freehand drawing based on an emotion, with hers depicting happy with a colorful hand holding a flower.
Dowd said her favorite thing she’s learned in art this year are all the different styles and where they originated from, and that the most challenging part is getting her pieces to look the way she wants them to.
“I want to be a welder, so I can use [art] in different forms of welding and stuff, so that would be cool,” Dowd said. “Miss Cherry is a good teacher to work with and she will work with you on it. She’s very open for everybody to work with.”
Sophomore Ainsley Karlin’s piece was a mixed-media collage depicting knowledge.
“I just think knowledge is really beautiful, and should be seen,” Karlin explained.
Karlin said her favorite thing to learn has been watercolor, and that most of the other work has been a challenge for her.
“I’m not really an artist, so it’s all new to me,” Karlin said. “I’m not used to making things look right. It’s just fun to learn, and it helps you get better. I’ve learned to see more into pictures and objects than I usually did before.”
“The challenge was online learning, but I would say there was a lot more positives that came out of it, and helped me figure out how to be a better teacher,” Cherry said. “They did awesome, though…I’m really proud of the work that they do, and I’m really glad I got to display their work publicly. I just want to share it with the world.”