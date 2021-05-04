BHS holds student art show

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s definitely made me think about how to accommodate each individual student and their needs a lot more,” Cherry said. “It’s hard to be quarantined for 10 days of school, and come back and re-enter and try to catch up with your classes…I don’t want them to feel like they’re drowning. I want art to be more of something they can enjoy, something they can find that they can enjoy, classes that they can be in and feel accepted in. But they’ve done a really good job of keeping up and staying with it.”

Junior Shayla Dowd had two pieces in the art show this year. One was a grid drawing of musician Rob Zombie based on a reference picture she had taken at his concert, and the other being a freehand drawing based on an emotion, with hers depicting happy with a colorful hand holding a flower.

Dowd said her favorite thing she’s learned in art this year are all the different styles and where they originated from, and that the most challenging part is getting her pieces to look the way she wants them to.

“I want to be a welder, so I can use [art] in different forms of welding and stuff, so that would be cool,” Dowd said. “Miss Cherry is a good teacher to work with and she will work with you on it. She’s very open for everybody to work with.”