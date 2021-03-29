BHS inducts 2020, 2021 National Honor Society students

For a group of students at Beatrice High School, a global pandemic hasn’t stopped them from exhibiting the values of scholarship, service, leadership and character. These students were recognized for their work on Friday evening, when they were officially inducted into the school’s National Honor Society.

Parents and community members watched as students crossed the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts stage, lit a candle, and pledged to be true to NHS’ principles and be loyal to their school.

The 2021 inductees include Emily Allen, Treyton Baehr, Avery Barnard, Makenna Blum, Chesney Buhr, Tayla deKoning, Luke Feist, Grace Ideus, Hannah Parde, Brett Powers, Sonia Romero Benavides, Riley Schwisow, Ashton Strubel. Tucker Timmerman and Abigail Trantham.

Since the district was online learning at this time last year, the 2020 inductees were recognized in the ceremony, as well. These individuals include Devon Busboom, Jaiden Coudeyras, Logan Damme, Tagg Deboer, Avery Gaertig, Drew Gleason, Cassie Janzen, Kalynn Jeardoe, Connor Kelley, Chelsea Leners, Morgan Mahoney, Cole Maschmann, Katelyn Mootz, Roel Navarrete, Olivia Pfeiffer, Lauren Pieper, Haley Price, Sarah Price, Signey Russell, Carson Saathoff, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Hunter Weirich.