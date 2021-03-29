BHS inducts 2020, 2021 National Honor Society students

For a group of students at Beatrice High School, a global pandemic hasn’t stopped them from exhibiting the values of scholarship, service, leadership and character. These students were recognized for their work on Friday evening, when they were officially inducted into the school’s National Honor Society.
Parents and community members watched as students crossed the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts stage, lit a candle, and pledged to be true to NHS’ principles and be loyal to their school.
The 2021 inductees include Emily Allen, Treyton Baehr, Avery Barnard, Makenna Blum, Chesney Buhr, Tayla deKoning, Luke Feist, Grace Ideus, Hannah Parde, Brett Powers, Sonia Romero Benavides, Riley Schwisow, Ashton Strubel. Tucker Timmerman and Abigail Trantham.
Since the district was online learning at this time last year, the 2020 inductees were recognized in the ceremony, as well. These individuals include Devon Busboom, Jaiden Coudeyras, Logan Damme, Tagg Deboer, Avery Gaertig, Drew Gleason, Cassie Janzen, Kalynn Jeardoe, Connor Kelley, Chelsea Leners, Morgan Mahoney, Cole Maschmann, Katelyn Mootz, Roel Navarrete, Olivia Pfeiffer, Lauren Pieper, Haley Price, Sarah Price, Signey Russell, Carson Saathoff, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Hunter Weirich.
“These seniors have been through a lot here since last March,” Tracy Post, the school’s NHS sponsor, said. “I would just like to thank them for all their service. They’re role model students, and they represent Beatrice High School in a positive light. Appreciate all the time that you have given for our organization, not only in Beatrice High School, but in the Beatrice community with all of your service projects.”
Post described some of the students’ past community service projects, including loading and unloading the blood mobile when it’s at the Holiday Inn Express, hanging posters around the community, collecting donations for the Community Food Pantry, picking up trash along U.S. Highway 136, and making Valentine’s Day cards for residents of local nursing homes. He said that while the students were unable to clean Veterans Memorial Park last year, they’re planning to do so this April.
“It’s amazing how when you get a group of 50 students together, what they can accomplish,” Post said.
“I’m very proud of all of the volunteering they do.”
Following the ceremony, the community was welcome to a reception in the school’s commons area.