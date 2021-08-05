BHS marching band practices "Wizard of Oz" scarecrow-themed contest piece

Johnson said there’s about 75 students in the marching band this year, similar to the last couple of years. He said it’s a nice number to work with, because it allows students to use more of the field without being squished together.

“The Lincoln schools and others that have 150 students, that’s great also, but I think one of the things with a group our size is some of the movements we can do. We have a little more space, so it frees us up to do a few more things that way…And anybody that wants to be involved, we would take them. So if we’re 100, that’s great, if we’re 75, that’s great, we work with what we’ve got, and they’re great kids,” Johnson said.

Johnson the plan this year is to return to normal, in-person contests, unlike the many recorded or live streamed contests last year. He said there will also be a new Trailblazer Conference contest at Platteview High School this September, which will help the students get feedback before the more crucial contests later in the year.

“Music and performing arts are made to have audiences, so that was really tough to do some of the things without having a live audience…We’d love everybody’s support, just like any of the other activities at Beatrice High School. We’ve got a lot of really great activities, so come see us at the football games and support us at halftime. I think it’s going to be a show that a lot of people can relate to, and will like the music from,” Johnson said.

