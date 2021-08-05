BHS marching band practices "Wizard of Oz" scarecrow-themed contest piece

This week will hopefully not be the last straw the marching band students at Beatrice High School, as they attend band camp to tirelessly practice this years’ competition piece, ‘I Am,' which follows the point of view of the scarecrow from “The Wizard of Oz."
By Thursday morning, the students were working the beginning of the piece at the House of Orange, removing themselves from the white picket fences and dancing and moving to music from bands like Radiohead and Pink Floyd.
Junior Emily Allen said throughout the week, the upperclassmen review how to do drills and teach the incoming freshmen, before getting started on their show.
“Especially for newcomers, it’s a whole new thing. You’ve probably never done anything like it, and you have to learn from scratch how to do something and just being willing to listen to others and their constructive criticism,” Allen said.
“When we start learning drill, it kind of feels like we’re actually going somewhere then,” Andrew Johnson, the school’s Band Director, said. “It’s similar to a lot of athletics, where you practice and practice and practice, and then you finally start getting to implement what you’re doing. That’s when it gets to be really fun.”
This show is in stark contrast to the marching band’s performance last year, which was three different songs by Bruno Mars.
Johnson said the main goal of that show was to have fun, as it was done at a time where restrictions and activities were still uncertain with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of the characters of “The Wizard of Oz” battle the self-doubt and the self-worth,” Johnson said. “Most all of us as humans do at some point, too…But then as the show progresses, we begin to realize that I am worth it, I am beautiful, I am loved, all of those adjectives that we can put in there. So that’s the part of it we’re really trying to embrace this year, especially with everything from the last year and a half. It’s worth it, we’re all worth it.”
Johnson said in addition to the challenges that come with marching and performing, an added difficulty this year is the organic movement some students have to do while being scarecrows.
“There’s been a lot of randomness to start the show, would be the best way to describe that, so that’s challenging in some ways because there’s no set point when you move,” Johnson said. “Normally, we’re used to ‘okay, everybody moves these 16 counts right here, and you’re going to this shape’, whereas this year it’s a lot more scattered to start with.”
Senior Linnea Edeal said she doesn’t think people realize how much work it takes for the performances to look nice, including the eight-hour camp days and the early morning practices before school. She said the band camp experience is also an opportunity to get to know the freshman before the upcoming school year.
Johnson said there’s about 75 students in the marching band this year, similar to the last couple of years. He said it’s a nice number to work with, because it allows students to use more of the field without being squished together.
“The Lincoln schools and others that have 150 students, that’s great also, but I think one of the things with a group our size is some of the movements we can do. We have a little more space, so it frees us up to do a few more things that way…And anybody that wants to be involved, we would take them. So if we’re 100, that’s great, if we’re 75, that’s great, we work with what we’ve got, and they’re great kids,” Johnson said.
Johnson the plan this year is to return to normal, in-person contests, unlike the many recorded or live streamed contests last year. He said there will also be a new Trailblazer Conference contest at Platteview High School this September, which will help the students get feedback before the more crucial contests later in the year.
“Music and performing arts are made to have audiences, so that was really tough to do some of the things without having a live audience…We’d love everybody’s support, just like any of the other activities at Beatrice High School. We’ve got a lot of really great activities, so come see us at the football games and support us at halftime. I think it’s going to be a show that a lot of people can relate to, and will like the music from,” Johnson said.