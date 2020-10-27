BHS performs modified fall concert in O-Zone

In order to safely show off the hard work students have done this year, Beatrice High School’s fall choral concert Monday evening took place in the O-Zone Gym instead of the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.

Students wore masks and stood at a distance, and the concert was only open to the immediate families of each performing student. Families were asked to leave after each choir’s performance, and the show moved to a separate part of the gym for each concert so the bleachers did not have to be disinfected between audiences.

“We are going to take as many precautions as we can,” vocal music director Kelly Meyer said. “We’ve been practicing in masks. It’s not ideal. We’ve also been separated quite a bit in the Hevelone Center, in our practices. That’s also not ideal. But the good news is we’ve prepared some pieces tonight that we’re going to try to perform for you as best we can. We hope that you will let the students communicate to you with their eyes, their foreheads and with their voices, as best they can.”

The William of Orange Singers started off the staggered night of performances with the pieces “Furaha," “Better Place” and “Earth Song." Students Brenna Baete and Zach Ross were the soloists for the final piece.