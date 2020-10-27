BHS performs modified fall concert in O-Zone

In order to safely show off the hard work students have done this year, Beatrice High School’s fall choral concert Monday evening took place in the O-Zone Gym instead of the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts.
Students wore masks and stood at a distance, and the concert was only open to the immediate families of each performing student. Families were asked to leave after each choir’s performance, and the show moved to a separate part of the gym for each concert so the bleachers did not have to be disinfected between audiences.
“We are going to take as many precautions as we can,” vocal music director Kelly Meyer said. “We’ve been practicing in masks. It’s not ideal. We’ve also been separated quite a bit in the Hevelone Center, in our practices. That’s also not ideal. But the good news is we’ve prepared some pieces tonight that we’re going to try to perform for you as best we can. We hope that you will let the students communicate to you with their eyes, their foreheads and with their voices, as best they can.”
The William of Orange Singers started off the staggered night of performances with the pieces “Furaha," “Better Place” and “Earth Song." Students Brenna Baete and Zach Ross were the soloists for the final piece.
Then the First Edition Show Choir performed two songs from their competition: “Find a Way” with soloist Arihanna Marlatt, and “Caught in a Storm” with soloist Emma Stevens.
Meyer noted that some of the choreography was learned on Friday.
“And we did not have class today to review it…As I told them, you would be a very appreciative audience, regardless of what they do or what they don’t do,” Meyer said.
Next, the BHS Concert Choir performed “The Awakening," “Earth Song," “N’kosi Sikelel’ Afrika” and “If Music Be the Food of Love”. Students who auditioned for the Nebraska Music Education Association All-State Chorus performed their audition piece, “The Music of Stillness."
Meyer said three BHS students were chosen for NMEA All-State: Roel Navarrete, Simon Pinkerton and Hannah Essink. He said he wanted all of those who auditioned to perform, however, to acknowledge the time they spent learning a new piece.
“This is the All-State selection,” Meyer said. “So what will happen is the kids who are selected to the All-State Chorus, there’s 440 of them across the state, they will all submit a recording of their voice part, and then somebody is going to put all of those together, and we’ll be able to see a virtual video of this chorus piece.”
The Concert Choir ended their show with a performance of “Battle Hymn of the Republic," which Meyer said is part of the high school’s planned Veteran’s Day show. He said BHS’s technology class is working on a presentation that can be sent out to the community, in place of the traditional performance in the Hevelone.
The Limited Edition Show Choir finished off the night’s performances with three of their competition pieces: “Go Far," “Hand in Hand” with soloist Hannah Essink and “Awake and Alive” with soloists Roel Navarrete and Sarah Price.
A live stream of the performances can be found at striv.tv/channel/beatrice/
