BHS places restrictions on fall activities

Due to changes in the Beatrice Public School district, including the recent positive cases of COVID-19 in school buildings, revisions have been made to planned fall school activities.

This included the cancellation of the Orange Booster Organization tailgate on Friday. However, Beatrice High School football players were still able to have a scrimmage event to prepare the team for competitions that start next week. Immediate family members of the players were able to attend, and were asked to wear a mask and maintain six feet social distancing from other families.

Other planned protocols for Orangemen and Lady Orange patrons include that cheerleaders will only cheer at home events, band performances will only be at halftime shows and BHS students must avoid creating a physically close student section.

Spectators will also be required to wear a mask and social distance by utilizing even-numbered bleacher rows only.

One of the biggest restrictions will be on the number of spectators, as the district is allowing no more than six immediate family members to attend home games.

BHS Activities Director Neal Randel said that he thinks this restriction will not exclude many people, besides the general public that have no family connection to any players.