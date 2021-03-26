BHS principal discusses fall schedule, graduation plans

After discussions with students, parents and teachers, Beatrice High School has decided to keep a block schedule for the 2021-22 school year, with some modifications.
This year, the school had four classes meeting on alternating days. For example, if a class met Monday, Wednesday and Friday one week, they would meet on Tuesday and Thursday the following week.
During a school board meeting Thursday evening, the high school principal, Jason Sutter, explained that the proposed schedule is to have fixed days. A class would either meet on Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays for roughly 90 minutes, and then students would visit all eight classes for roughly 35 minutes on Wednesdays.
“The Wednesdays were something that teachers were really sold on, because the other thing that comes up as a concern with block is that sometimes miss school. Say your daughter is in golf, and she might miss a day for golf…It’s good that they only missed four periods on those days that they’re missing, instead of all eight, but how can we also help get in there and make sure they’re not missing large amounts of class instruction,” Sutter explained.
Sutter said this year, snow days and late starts mostly fell on the same class days for students, and that a goal of having fixed days is to make sure all classes meet for about the same time and no class falls behind.
This year, four lunch periods were developed to help with social distancing students.
Sutter said the high school should be able to go back to three lunch periods this fall, which would open up about 20 minutes of time that the school is considering making an independent academic period. He explained that this time could be used to work on homework, get more instruction from a teacher, have classes read the daily school bulletin, or have after-school clubs meet during the day.
Assistant Principal Philip Voigt noted that the latter suggestion would be helpful for students who compete in sports, but also want to participate in clubs.
At a previous board meeting, Sutter said roughly 30% of staff prefer the eight period days, so for those classes a block could be split into two periods or “skinnies” that meet every day.
“We’ve already started collecting from some of our teachers, which classes that they teach that they feel strongly would be better taught in a 45 minute setting, and we’ll create those as skinnies,” Sutter said. “The thing is you’d have to have several skinnies so that when Concert Choir is over, there’s another class that those kids can sign up for. Study halls might be another class that we say is going to be another 45 minute timeframe.”
Voigt said that teachers will need further training on how to set up a lesson period for block scheduling, as it’s different than a lesson plan needed for eight-period scheduling.
“It makes sense that some classes feel like its long, but then you have other classes like science or autos or things like that where this is amazing,” Voigt said. “Wood shop, by the time they get tools out and everything, they’ve got 10 minutes to work on something before they’ve got to get everything cleaned up and put away.”
“We just think with the feedback we’ve received from the surveys, this is what our students and our parents and our teachers are in favor of it this time,” Sutter said.
Board member Eric Trusty then asked Sutter if plans have been made for graduation yet.
Sutter said he spoke with senior class officers, and that they’re looking to do graduation outdoors at the House of Orange. He said before last year, graduation had not been outside since the high school moved to its current building.
“The kids are excited,” Sutter said. “They would like to have, for example, the stage set up not on the B in the middle of the field, but down towards the front, chairs on the track, and their parents and their family members in the stands behind them.”
Sutter said in the event of inclement weather, graduation may move to the O-Zone or the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts, in which case, attendance may have to be limited. He said he’s going to meet with seniors, similar to the video calls he did with seniors last year when they were online learning, to hear more of their ideas.
“Remember last year, we did a Zoom call with the seniors and kind of came up with the idea of the car drive up graduation,” Sutter said. “To be honest, we got a lot of positives about that…It worked out really well. We even had some students say we should do that again. I would like us not to be in cars. I think we can do it outside at the House of Orange.”
Graduation is currently scheduled for Sunday, May 9 at 3p.m.