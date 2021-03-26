BHS principal discusses fall schedule, graduation plans

“It makes sense that some classes feel like its long, but then you have other classes like science or autos or things like that where this is amazing,” Voigt said. “Wood shop, by the time they get tools out and everything, they’ve got 10 minutes to work on something before they’ve got to get everything cleaned up and put away.”

“We just think with the feedback we’ve received from the surveys, this is what our students and our parents and our teachers are in favor of it this time,” Sutter said.

Board member Eric Trusty then asked Sutter if plans have been made for graduation yet.

Sutter said he spoke with senior class officers, and that they’re looking to do graduation outdoors at the House of Orange. He said before last year, graduation had not been outside since the high school moved to its current building.

“The kids are excited,” Sutter said. “They would like to have, for example, the stage set up not on the B in the middle of the field, but down towards the front, chairs on the track, and their parents and their family members in the stands behind them.”