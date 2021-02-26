BHS principal discusses scheduling ideas for 2021-22 school year

One of the most extensive changes Beatrice High School made as part of its COVID safety precautions was changing the daily schedule from eight periods to four periods meeting on alternating days, or block scheduling. During the school board’s committee of the whole meeting Thursday evening, BHS principal Jason Sutter explained how the school is considering scheduling for the 2021-22 school year.
Sutter said a staff committee has been organized to compare data from the fall semester of 2019, when the school had eight period days, to the fall of 2020, the first time they had block scheduling, and comparing students’ grade point average, number of discipline referrals, attendance and number of failing grades. He said that the average GPA those semesters was 2.74 and 2.72, respectively, and that the number of discipline referrals have gone down.
Sutter explained that comparing the number of failing grades is difficult, because 14 kids graduated in 2020 that had failing grades, and 35 incoming ninth graders had failing grades. He said surveys have gone to staff, students and parents for their thoughts on the scheduling, and that the majority of comments have been positive.
“[Students] don’t feel like they have as much homework. Each day they’re only focused on four classes per day instead of eight,” Sutter said. “Some of our students don’t like so many rotations through the building during the day, which was one of our targets for spreading COVID…Kids have told me they feel like the building is more quiet and more calm.”
Board member Eric Trusty said he’s heard comments from science and math teachers that they like the block schedule because they can lecture for about an hour and then have about 30 minutes for the students to do a lab or start on homework.
Sutter said mechanics, woodworking and welding classes also enjoy the 90 minute class periods.
“Anything with the hands-on creation of projects, those teachers are more than likely going to be favorable of a longer period of time…I think instructionally, some of our teachers feel like they can really cover material,” Sutter said.
Sutter said if BHS continues doing block scheduling, the staff will need further training.
“We threw our staff into this,” Sutter said. “They’ve done a remarkable job, but there is some instruction that we can provide our staff on how to utilize that 90 minutes. We don’t want kids sitting in chairs for 90 minutes. We don’t want kids sitting in their chairs for 45 minutes. So definite things that we’d have to teach.”
Sutter explained that the alternating class days are currently referred to as even and odd days. He explained that the block scheduling could be further modified to have odd days on Mondays and Thursdays, even days on Tuesdays and Fridays, and an eight period day on Wednesday early outs.
Sutter said roughly 30% of staff prefer the eight period days, so for those classes a block could be split into two periods or “skinnies” that meet every day.
“Some of those classes are some of our fine arts classes, concert choir and band, also some of our P.E. teachers are wondering if it’s better to teach for 90 minutes or 45 minutes every day, since we now have days off where you don’t have P.E.,” Sutter said. “So you could take some fine arts classes, some P.E. classes, even some history. If you create skinnies, you’ve got to have several of them, or else you don’t have other things to match up for kids to take that second 45 minutes. Once we and if we determine that a block schedule is what we want to go with, then the hard part then becomes creating those skinnies and setting that up within the framework of the day.”
The school board did not make an official vote on scheduling during the meeting.
Sutter said he plans to finalize class periods by early to mid-March so that student’s classes can get scheduled for next year.
“We’re taking it very serious,” Sutter said. “I think changing a schedule at any level is something you need to make sure you do due diligence to, and make sure you look at some different things…Opinions are valuable, and if people are feeling good about this and this is better, and this fits where we’re at as a school and a community, I think that you need to take those things into consideration also, besides the data that we’re also tabulating.”