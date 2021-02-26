BHS principal discusses scheduling ideas for 2021-22 school year

Sutter said roughly 30% of staff prefer the eight period days, so for those classes a block could be split into two periods or “skinnies” that meet every day.

“Some of those classes are some of our fine arts classes, concert choir and band, also some of our P.E. teachers are wondering if it’s better to teach for 90 minutes or 45 minutes every day, since we now have days off where you don’t have P.E.,” Sutter said. “So you could take some fine arts classes, some P.E. classes, even some history. If you create skinnies, you’ve got to have several of them, or else you don’t have other things to match up for kids to take that second 45 minutes. Once we and if we determine that a block schedule is what we want to go with, then the hard part then becomes creating those skinnies and setting that up within the framework of the day.”

The school board did not make an official vote on scheduling during the meeting.

Sutter said he plans to finalize class periods by early to mid-March so that student’s classes can get scheduled for next year.

“We’re taking it very serious,” Sutter said. “I think changing a schedule at any level is something you need to make sure you do due diligence to, and make sure you look at some different things…Opinions are valuable, and if people are feeling good about this and this is better, and this fits where we’re at as a school and a community, I think that you need to take those things into consideration also, besides the data that we’re also tabulating.”

