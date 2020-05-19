BHS releases additional graduation details

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning their school careers in the wake of 9/11 only to finish their time in high school during a global pandemic, the Beatrice High School class of 2020 have found an appropriate way to graduate amid COVID-19 concerns.

An official plan was announced in April, after the Beatrice Public School administration have held video conferences with seniors to hear their ideas for a graduation ceremony. A drive-in graduation will be held at the Beatrice High School parking lot on Friday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

Additional details were announced on Tuesday. The commencement ceremony is limited to two vehicles per graduate, at a height limit of seven feet. Taller vehicles will not be permitted.

The parking lot will open to vehicles starting at 4:30 p.m. Vehicles will enter the parking lot from Scott Street, using the west entrance to the parking lot. All vehicles will check in with staff as they enter.

Graduates will be allowed to choose two people to approach the stage with them when their name is called.

There will be no restroom facilities available for public use. The ceremony will also be broadcast over the radio, as well as live streamed and recorded for public viewing at a later date.