BHS returns to in-person classes Monday

Orangemen and Lady O basketball patrons can have up to four spectators per BHS player, and up to two spectators per cheerleader, dance team member or visiting player. Opposing schools will have separate seating in the bleachers, with all contests in the O-Zone gym and the Auxiliary Gym to be used for warm-ups only.

Students participating in swimming will be restricted to a maximum of 34 people in the pool and 11 on deck. Spectators will enter the pool area for their student’s event only, then leave the pool immediately with no congregating in hallways. Dual meets can have two spectators per student, but individual can have no spectators.

Similarly, wrestling can have four spectators per BHS participant, and two spectators per visiting athlete. There will be no spectators or cheerleaders at wrestling invitationals, and the school will continue to disinfect mats before and after practice, and at session breaks of tourney.