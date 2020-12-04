BHS returns to in-person classes Monday

After nearly three weeks of online learning, Beatrice High School will return to in-person classes on Monday, Dec. 7.
Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen released a statement Friday afternoon that current COVID-19 quarantine numbers are at roughly 6% of the high school population, a decrease from the roughly 11% on Nov. 17, when online learning for the middle and high schools were first announced.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard states that as of Thursday, Dec. 3, there is one active case at Lincoln Elementary, six cases at Paddock Lane Elementary, six cases at Beatrice Middle School and three at Beatrice High School. The high school cases are reflective of staff only, due to students working remotely. Among the other schools, there are 87 students self-isolating or in quarantine and are learning remotely.
“We would like to thank our staff, students, and families for all of their hard work during this remote learning opportunity,” the statement said.
The statement also announced updates for the rest of the semester. First semester will now end on Friday, Dec. 18, instead of Tuesday, Dec. 22, and second semester will start on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in tier two with masks mandatory for all students.
Due to the change in Directed Health Measures, students are now able to return to school earlier than the 14-day quarantine. The statement said that students can now return either after seven days and with negative COVID test, or after 10 days of no symptoms.
“In order for a student to return after seven days and test out of quarantine, families will need to provide documentation which demonstrates that students have received a negative PCR or Antigen test on day five, six, or seven,” the statement said. “When students return to school after the seven or 10 days of quarantine, students will be expected to monitor their symptoms closely for the entire 14-day period…We will continue to move forward with in-person learning unless an unforeseen circumstance arises. Please continue to monitor the health of you and your family to keep all of our community safe.”
Alexander has previously noted several reasons for the closing the middle and high schools on Nov. 17, including that the district was extremely short of teachers and paraeducator substitutes, that there were roughly 176 students, 63% of which from the middle and high schools, already quarantined and remote learning, that Gage County moved to the high risk or red zone for COVID cases, and that Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center were seeing an influx of patients.
Alexander and Nielsen also wished good luck to students participating in winter activities, as they begin to start their seasons.
The Beatrice High School Activities and Athletics Twitter account announced winter sports restrictions on Wednesday, with some differences compared to fall sports.
Orangemen and Lady O basketball patrons can have up to four spectators per BHS player, and up to two spectators per cheerleader, dance team member or visiting player. Opposing schools will have separate seating in the bleachers, with all contests in the O-Zone gym and the Auxiliary Gym to be used for warm-ups only.
Students participating in swimming will be restricted to a maximum of 34 people in the pool and 11 on deck. Spectators will enter the pool area for their student’s event only, then leave the pool immediately with no congregating in hallways. Dual meets can have two spectators per student, but individual can have no spectators.
Similarly, wrestling can have four spectators per BHS participant, and two spectators per visiting athlete. There will be no spectators or cheerleaders at wrestling invitationals, and the school will continue to disinfect mats before and after practice, and at session breaks of tourney.
For all winter sports, masks must be worn at all times by all non-active participants, and coaches, and spectators. Spectator attendance will be reduced to 25% indoor capacity or less, and only household members or participants will be allowed to attend with six feet of distance maintained between households. Student athletes and officials are to arrive at contests already dressed for competition. Temperature checks will occur for all BHS team members daily. Visiting teams should screen themselves before leaving their communities.
The fall sports statement said that guidance for these restrictions came from the Nebraska School Activities Association, Governor Pete Ricketts’ current Directed Health Measure, Public Health Solutions, the City of Beatrice, and the Beatrice School District. It asked all participants and spectators to avoid the three C’s: crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.
Many BHS sports and activities are being live streamed for the public this year, with more information available at striv.tv/beatrice
