BHS seniors given advice about unknown futures during baccalaureate service

Christian seniors of Beatrice High School and their families gathered in the Hevelone Center Wednesday evening to hold an unprecedented baccalaureate service for the Class of 2021.
The service, which was sponsored by the Beatrice Ministerial Association, featured readings from the Bible, prayers and songs delivered by students, and discussion from clergy members from around Beatrice.
“We are so very happy for you. We are so very proud of you. It was a lot of work by you and by the people who care about you to get you to this day,” Reverend Tim Amor of Beatrice Mennonite Church said through a video call projected on stage. “And not only that, you did this during a pandemic. The word unprecedented has been used an unprecedented amount of times. You have done very, very well. We are very excited to send you out into the world to see what God will do for you.”
Senior choir members performed “Runnin’ Home to You," followed by Bible readings from students Bryce Milke, Jarrett Koch and Kaitlyn Church, who read Micah 6:6,8 Romans 8:28-35, 37-39 and Luke 10:25-37, respectively.
The main portion of the baccalaureate service was the performances and discussions from guest speaker, Rachel Kurtz.
Kurtz is a Minneapolis-based singer and songwriter, with a 2018 album called “Love, Rachel Kurtz." She has performed at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, the Superdome in New Orleans, and the Alamodome in Texas.
Kurtz said video calling to perform in the Hevelone Center may be the weirdest performance of her life.
Kurtz told students that she had a baccalaureate service, as well, and that she had no idea at that age what her life would end up looking like.
“I had dreams and hopes and plans, and I had no idea where God was going to lead me, I had no idea who I was going to fall in love with or out of love with or get my heart broken by. I had no idea that I was going to be able to have children. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to travel the world,” Kurtz said. “All these hopes that I had in my life, I had no clue what was coming down the pipeline. But my dream of all dreams was to sing, and my other dream of all dreams was to follow God’s will for my life.”
Kurtz gave the example that she learned how to be a songwriter while in a prior relationship, and because of that she was eventually able to write an album and perform for thousands of people.
“So I just want you to know that you are in for this beautiful adventure we call life,” Kurtz said. “And there’s going to be heartache, there’s going to be joy, and there’s going to be so many things in between. But what is hard for me about kids your age is that there’s so much pressure because of social media and everything to find your passion and do the thing you’re meant to do and live your purpose, and I want to lovingly say all of that happens one step at a time. All you’ve got to do is figure out what’s the next right thing to do.”
“I’m very, very excited for you to find out things about yourself that you don’t even know yet,” Kurtz said. “I’m excited for you to find out who you are and who you were created to be, and maybe heal some pain from things you had growing up, but also to look forward to a future and a hope, like you hear all the time in the Bible, and understand that your life is deeply precious, and also deeply ordinary. It is deeply sacred.”
The ceremony ended with attendees reciting the Lord's prayer, and Reverend Heather Brown from Christ Lutheran Church in Pickrell doing a benediction and commission prayer.