BHS seniors given advice about unknown futures during baccalaureate service

Kurtz said video calling to perform in the Hevelone Center may be the weirdest performance of her life.

Kurtz told students that she had a baccalaureate service, as well, and that she had no idea at that age what her life would end up looking like.

“I had dreams and hopes and plans, and I had no idea where God was going to lead me, I had no idea who I was going to fall in love with or out of love with or get my heart broken by. I had no idea that I was going to be able to have children. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to travel the world,” Kurtz said. “All these hopes that I had in my life, I had no clue what was coming down the pipeline. But my dream of all dreams was to sing, and my other dream of all dreams was to follow God’s will for my life.”

Kurtz gave the example that she learned how to be a songwriter while in a prior relationship, and because of that she was eventually able to write an album and perform for thousands of people.