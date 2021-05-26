BHS SRO to potentially become K-9 Toro's handler

“As far as following my commands, he’s doing really well,” Lauenstein said. “Toro is hailed as one of the top in the state, quite frankly. Everybody that knows him is not worried about his performance with me, they’re worried about my performance with him, if I’m going to be honest.”

Lauenstein said it’s his understanding that he needs four weeks of training, and to pass a state-issued test to receive certification to have Toro. He said that even though Toro is certified, he will have to get recertified with Lauenstein as his handler for them to work together.

Lauenstein said there are at least three other officers at the police department also willing to be Toro’s handler.

“Our department sees this as an opportunity to continue to build that relationship, continue to keep our schools drug free. And, quite frankly, I don’t know that I’m unapproachable, but I think sometimes the uniform can be, especially in our society. If we can bridge that gap in any way, shape or form, dogs are good community. ‘I love dogs, and I’ll come pet the dog while I talk to Officer Lauenstein, when maybe I wouldn’t have before,'" Lauenstein gave as an example.

Lauenstein said another goal would be to have Toro attending sports and extracurricular activities once again.