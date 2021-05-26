BHS SRO to potentially become K-9 Toro's handler

Beatrice High School could possibly have a furry, four-legged staff member when they return to classes this fall. At the school board’s committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, the school's Resource Officer, Zac Lauenstein, announced that he has the opportunity to become the handler for one of the Beatrice Police Department K-9s, Toro.
“He just this week was offered the opportunity to acquire or work with the Beatrice community dog,” BHS Principal Jason Sutter said. “The police officer who was trained to work with Officer Toro is leaving Beatrice, and so Officer Lauenstein and I talked, and he approached me with the idea of having him as our School Resource Officer take over these responsibilities and work with Officer Toro…We think it’s a great opportunity for Officer Lauenstein to continue the great work at Beatrice High as our School Resource Officer, and to have Toro in our school with our students on a daily basis.”
Toro is a roughly six year old British Labrador, and had previously been working with Officer Anthony Chisano since the department acquired him in 2015.
Lauenstein said in preparation of being Toro's handler, he has sent information to Superintendent Jason Alexander and Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen about K-9 officers being used in other school districts. He said Douglas County is also preparing to start a K-9 unit with their School Resource Officers.
“Toro is a single-purpose narcotics detection dog,” Lauenstein explained. “He also tracks for tracking people, and he also does evidence recovery. He has never been trained to bite. He doesn’t bite. He’s very submissive.”
Lauenstein said when the police department first got Toro, he was intended to be a community canine and incorporated into community events. He said 100% of the funds to support the K-9 unit have come from the community.
“Officer Chisano left in good standing with the department, but the city felt that Toro was a very valuable resource to our community,” Lauenstein said.
Lauenstein said Toro would be used almost solely to prevent individuals from bringing drugs on school grounds. He said if someone were to mistakenly bring drugs to school, Toro could be used for drug detection, as well.
“For an SRO to perform a search with a canine, it does take an act of administration to request that,” Lauenstein explained. “With me as an SRO, I could not call for our canine units to come out to the school. Only under the direction of an administrator. And I see no reason why that would change, even though he’s assigned to me.”
Lauenstein said Toro is fully certified, and that they are currently working on obedience training together. He said they’re still working on scheduling training, and that it could be during school hours, during night shifts with the department’s other K-9, Thomas, or with Douglas County when they start training their handlers.
“As far as following my commands, he’s doing really well,” Lauenstein said. “Toro is hailed as one of the top in the state, quite frankly. Everybody that knows him is not worried about his performance with me, they’re worried about my performance with him, if I’m going to be honest.”
Lauenstein said it’s his understanding that he needs four weeks of training, and to pass a state-issued test to receive certification to have Toro. He said that even though Toro is certified, he will have to get recertified with Lauenstein as his handler for them to work together.
Lauenstein said there are at least three other officers at the police department also willing to be Toro’s handler.
“Our department sees this as an opportunity to continue to build that relationship, continue to keep our schools drug free. And, quite frankly, I don’t know that I’m unapproachable, but I think sometimes the uniform can be, especially in our society. If we can bridge that gap in any way, shape or form, dogs are good community. ‘I love dogs, and I’ll come pet the dog while I talk to Officer Lauenstein, when maybe I wouldn’t have before,'" Lauenstein gave as an example.
Lauenstein said another goal would be to have Toro attending sports and extracurricular activities once again.
“When Toro was a puppy, they brought him out to the school. And of course, he’s not a puppy any longer, but the high school kids flocked to him,” Sutter said. “I think that will continue. I think as Officer Lauenstein said, he’s very approachable. Everybody loves a dog, and he’s going to be able to develop and continue to develop his great relationships with our students. We’re excited about that, too.”