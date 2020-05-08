BHS staff continue plant sale tradition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the Beatrice High School science club was not able to see the fruits of their labor, their work did not wither. Instead, their annual plant sale was coordinated by the high school staff Friday morning.

A steady stream of cars drove through the school parking lot, where people could have the plants put in their back seats or trunks without directly interacting with the staff. Ferns, ivy and other plants were sold, but the most popular items were the pink and red geraniums.

Paula Heinz, a science teacher at BHS, said students were able to plant and start growing the flowers before the school closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were unable to continue working in the greenhouse or participate in the plant sale.

“Because of the Directed Health Measure, we were not able to let students do that,” Heinz said.

The plant sale has been an annual tradition for over a decade. It was previously run by Dr. Joan Christen, a BHS science instructor, who retired last year.

During prior plant sales, Christen said it was normal to see a line from the school’s entrance to the greenhouse of people eager to shop.

Heinz said the staff is making their best attempt to sell out of plants, given the unique situation.

“The money goes directly back to the greenhouse and the science club,” Heinz said. “The greenhouse is funded essentially by the plant sale, so whatever we get for this will go towards next year, and we do offer a few scholarships for our science club seniors.”

