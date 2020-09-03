BHS streams fall sports amid COVID restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice community members may not be able to cheer on the high school’s Orangemen and Lady O athletes in person this year, but there is still an opportunity to view their games.

The first home football game of the season, against Lexington Senior High School on Friday at 7 p.m., is currently scheduled to stream on striv.tv/channel/beatrice/, along with other fall sports.

Due to changes in the Beatrice Public School district, including the recent positive cases of COVID-19 in school buildings, revisions have been made to planned fall school activities. One of the biggest restrictions will be on the number of spectators, as the district is allowing no more than six immediate family members to attend home games.

BHS Activities Director Neal Randel said that he thinks this restriction will not exclude many people, besides the general public that have no family connection to any players.

“I’m hopeful that the students will perceive this change as a positive thing,” Randel said. “We’re doing it in hopes of being able to continue with our fall sports season.”

Randel said other schools BHS will compete against plan to have even fewer than six family members allowed to attend.