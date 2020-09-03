BHS streams fall sports amid COVID restrictions

Beatrice community members may not be able to cheer on the high school’s Orangemen and Lady O athletes in person this year, but there is still an opportunity to view their games.
The first home football game of the season, against Lexington Senior High School on Friday at 7 p.m., is currently scheduled to stream on striv.tv/channel/beatrice/, along with other fall sports.
Due to changes in the Beatrice Public School district, including the recent positive cases of COVID-19 in school buildings, revisions have been made to planned fall school activities. One of the biggest restrictions will be on the number of spectators, as the district is allowing no more than six immediate family members to attend home games.
BHS Activities Director Neal Randel said that he thinks this restriction will not exclude many people, besides the general public that have no family connection to any players.
“I’m hopeful that the students will perceive this change as a positive thing,” Randel said. “We’re doing it in hopes of being able to continue with our fall sports season.”
Randel said other schools BHS will compete against plan to have even fewer than six family members allowed to attend.
Other planned protocols for Orangemen and Lady Orange patrons include that cheerleaders will only cheer at home events, band performances will only be at halftime shows and BHS students must avoid creating a physically close student section. Spectators will also be required to wear a mask and social distance by utilizing even-numbered bleacher rows only.
According to BHS secretary Laurie Spilker, the live streams are being recorded by high school students, and not all fall events will be streamed. She said individuals can go on Striv a couple days before a game to see if it will be streamed.
As of Thursday, upcoming live stream events include the girls’ volleyball games against Millard South High School on Sept. 17, and against Fairbury on Sept. 21. Both events take place at 7p.m.
In a statement released on the district website in mid-August, it was noted that BPS and spectators are expected to abide by protocols of the competing school when playing away games. Protocols for several schools have been announced on the Beatrice Public Schools Facebook page and Beatrice High School Activities/Athletics Twitter page prior to the event.
