BHS students attend postponed 75th annual snowball dance

“Usually, snowball is different for us from prom because in a normal year, we’d have it in the winter,” senior Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, one of the snowball hostesses, said. “It’s fun. We get to see everyone during winter break. It’s a nice kind of jump start to get us through the rest of the year. Once we get halfway through, sometimes it starts to drag, and usually snowball is something that we all have to look forward to in the middle of the year, and then it kind of leads us into the next semester.”

Krzycki-Pangborn said usually students would break into committees to plan the dance, but that there were challenges this year with having a shortened timeframe.

“This year was different, since we only had a six week notice on when we were starting, but I think what we put together was pretty spectacular for the amount of time that we had,” Krzycki-Pangborn said. “Typically we would pair our dates. The hostesses would get together, and we would do our best to pair a date and their escort together and try to get great matches, but this year we didn’t have enough time to get the word out to everyone with the invitations, so we had to spread the word faster and we weren’t able to pair this year. So the students are just bringing their own dates that they want.”

