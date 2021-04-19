BHS students attend postponed 75th annual snowball dance

It was a snowy, starry night for Beatrice High School students on Saturday as they attended their first spring snowball dance at Classics.
The event started in 1945 as a private party planned and paid for by Beatrice teens and parents to teach the teens etiquette and event planning.
Today, the general concept of the dance remains the same, with the addition that all guests and hostesses needing to use a Breathalyzer upon entering, and a note on invitations that guests are not required to take the date that was suggested to them by the hostesses.
“Each class has seven hostesses,” Katie Humble, the president of the snowball committee, said. “And if there are hostesses that had grandmothers, mothers or sisters before them, then they are considered a legacy and they are brought in as a legacy hostess. And if we don’t have seven legacy hostesses, we ask additional girls to become hostesses. It’s really just a private party that parents originally started having. So all of the parents of the hostesses pay for the entertainment, get the venue, do the decorations and handle all the invitations, and then they put on this great party for all the high school students and their friends.”
The snowball usually occurs around winter break, but was canceled last year due to COVID-19 health restrictions. So to ensure that the 75-year tradition continued, the committee asked that the snowball be on the school’s planned prom date.
“Usually, snowball is different for us from prom because in a normal year, we’d have it in the winter,” senior Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn, one of the snowball hostesses, said. “It’s fun. We get to see everyone during winter break. It’s a nice kind of jump start to get us through the rest of the year. Once we get halfway through, sometimes it starts to drag, and usually snowball is something that we all have to look forward to in the middle of the year, and then it kind of leads us into the next semester.”
Krzycki-Pangborn said usually students would break into committees to plan the dance, but that there were challenges this year with having a shortened timeframe.
“This year was different, since we only had a six week notice on when we were starting, but I think what we put together was pretty spectacular for the amount of time that we had,” Krzycki-Pangborn said. “Typically we would pair our dates. The hostesses would get together, and we would do our best to pair a date and their escort together and try to get great matches, but this year we didn’t have enough time to get the word out to everyone with the invitations, so we had to spread the word faster and we weren’t able to pair this year. So the students are just bringing their own dates that they want.”
Humble said some students like the pairing, because they might not have attended the snowball if they didn’t have a date. She said this year, students RSVP’d with a date of their choosing, which was helpful in the planning.
Humble and Krzycki-Pangborn both mentioned that the shortened planning period meant that the committee relied more on technology to get information to people, something they may do more of in the future.
After the dance, students were invited to participate in a post-prom event at the high school.
Humble said that a difference between the snowball and prom is that some students may attend prom for the after-prom event more so than the actual dance.
“So now they kind of get the best of both worlds,” Humble said.
Humble thanked the Beatrice Walmart for donating water for all the attendees, Bev Acton and Classics for hosting a meal for the hostesses and their parents, Callam Sports Photography for taking pictures, and all the hostesses and the families for putting the snowball together.
BHS Principal Jason Sutter said that the school plans to have prom next year, and that the snowball can hopefully take place during winter break again this year. He said working with the snowball committee was a positive thing that was going to benefit the students in the end.
“I think it’s pretty cool that we get to have it still, because with this last year it’s been kind of crazy,” senior Colt Dittbrenner said. “So getting to have some kind of normalcy is definitely appreciated.”
“It’s nice that we get to just do something with our friends that we all love,” Krzycki-Pangborn said. “I know that a lot of people were sad when we thought that we weren’t going to get to have it. It’s definitely been something for us to all raise our spirits in the last couple of weeks, to celebrate towards the end of the year that’s been so chaotic for all of us.”