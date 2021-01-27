BHS students participate in modified speech meets

Despite the wildly different topics and style of events, Cullison and Coffin both said they enjoy their speeches because it allows them to express emotions that other people can relate to. They also have the same goal of placing in district finals and going to state this year.

Brumond said district is currently planned to be in person for all schools except Class A, which will be virtual. She said there are less students participating this year, but that that’s not surprising due to COVID, and that overall the season has been going pretty well.

“The kids are still performing, which is fantastic,” Brumond said. “They’re doing a great job and improving every single time…It’s honestly one of the best things kids can do in high school, because you’re going to be speaking for the rest of your life. No matter what job you get, you’re going to have interviews, you’re going to have to interact with customers, you’re going to have to interact with a variety of different people. So just getting those public speaking skills practiced while they are at this age is vital to kind of honing those in and making them better and more precise later on in life.”

Coffin noted that there are also college scholarship opportunities for participating in speech, and that she hopes to continue participating in meets after she graduates.