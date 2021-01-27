BHS students participate in modified speech meets

From live streaming events to having participants social distance and wear masks, school sports and events have looked completely different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One event that has almost entirely changed are the speech meets, which usually sees several schools gathering in one building for students to perform.
Now, meets are being performed in several different ways, including pre-recording and submitting pieces, having Zoom meetings for the different rounds, still having in-person meets, or doing a combination of these things.
“Other than that, honestly, they’re doing everything that they normally would,” assistant speech coach Emily Brumond said. “They’re doing the performances, they’re getting dressed up, doing practices, everything like that. The only thing that’s really changed is that we’re doing it here rather than other schools.”
On Saturday, the Beatrice High School speech team participated in the Lincoln Southwest Silver Talon hybrid meet through Zoom.
Junior Madison Coffin discussed some of the pros and cons about doing the different kind of meets.
“You can’t just leave a Zoom and watch, so it’s kind of different, not getting the experience of seeing what other people do,” Coffin said. “But I also think a pro for me is normally when I’m in person, I’m more nervous because then I see the people’s reactions. With recordings, you don’t see them, and on Zoom, they’re all paused so you don’t see their face. I think that’s kind of a pro, because I can get really shakey and nervous. This year, I haven’t been so bad…There’s a few meets coming up soon that are going to be in-person, but it’s designed in a way that there’s not going to be seven people in a room. It’s just you, the next person going and a judge, so it’s a lot different.”
Sophomore Michelle Cullison said that a pro of in-person meets is that you get to receive notes and opinions from the other students in each round.
“It was so much fun, just having interactions with people that you’ve never met, and having interactions with people that you have met and just getting closer with them,” Cullison said. “I feel like I’ve built a lot of friendships just in the past year because of speech.”
Cullison said she joined speech her freshman year after moving from Southern Public Schools and meeting Coffin and other team members. Her main event is poetry, and her speech follows a woman who is falling in love, but is unsure if he will stay if he knows about her battle with anxiety and depression.
“She uses a lot of examples of family and everything like that,” Cullison said. “I feel like in some way, we can all relate to wanting to have that picture perfect family that you see on T.V. shows, but that’s just not exactly how it works.”
Coffin said she first joined speech after being put into the class freshman year, and that her main event she participates in is serious prose. Her piece this year follows a girl who finds she likes blood and injured things after seeing a wounded bunny in her childhood.
“It’s all about creepy feelings and getting excited over blood gushing everywhere, so it’s kind of different,” Coffin said. “It’s was an interesting, fun way to kind of do a different topic this year.”
Despite the wildly different topics and style of events, Cullison and Coffin both said they enjoy their speeches because it allows them to express emotions that other people can relate to. They also have the same goal of placing in district finals and going to state this year.
Brumond said district is currently planned to be in person for all schools except Class A, which will be virtual. She said there are less students participating this year, but that that’s not surprising due to COVID, and that overall the season has been going pretty well.
“The kids are still performing, which is fantastic,” Brumond said. “They’re doing a great job and improving every single time…It’s honestly one of the best things kids can do in high school, because you’re going to be speaking for the rest of your life. No matter what job you get, you’re going to have interviews, you’re going to have to interact with customers, you’re going to have to interact with a variety of different people. So just getting those public speaking skills practiced while they are at this age is vital to kind of honing those in and making them better and more precise later on in life.”
Coffin noted that there are also college scholarship opportunities for participating in speech, and that she hopes to continue participating in meets after she graduates.
“You go to these big meets where you see hundreds of kids, you see so many people who are interested in the same things, and it makes you feel like you fit in and you’re not being judged, besides the whole fact that you get judged,” Coffin said. “But you feel like you're allowed to nerd out over all of these things, and it’s a thing you can just do and be comfortable with.”