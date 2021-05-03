BHS students perform spring choral concert

“There’s not been a day since I’ve been principal and Mr. Meyer has been here that I have not seen him come to work with a passion for wanting to teach kids music, wanting to spend time with students and teach them the joy and love of music that he has and is passionate about,” Sutter said. “I think you’ve seen over the years, the passion has been reflected in the performances that our students have performed…Mr. Meyer has decided to retire this year, and we want to wish him the very best, but I really want to take a second to make sure he knows that we really appreciate the time that he has spent at Beatrice High School. He has built a tremendous, tremendous program, a top-notch program that people across the state recognize as being a good thing for our school, for our students and for our community. We’re going to miss Mr. Meyer, obviously.”