BHS students perform spring choral concert

Beatrice High School’s spring concert different start than usual on Friday evening, as the school’s Principal, Jason Sutter, took a moment to recognize vocal music director Kelly Meyer’s 25 years of teaching there, and his passion for music.
“There’s not been a day since I’ve been principal and Mr. Meyer has been here that I have not seen him come to work with a passion for wanting to teach kids music, wanting to spend time with students and teach them the joy and love of music that he has and is passionate about,” Sutter said. “I think you’ve seen over the years, the passion has been reflected in the performances that our students have performed…Mr. Meyer has decided to retire this year, and we want to wish him the very best, but I really want to take a second to make sure he knows that we really appreciate the time that he has spent at Beatrice High School. He has built a tremendous, tremendous program, a top-notch program that people across the state recognize as being a good thing for our school, for our students and for our community. We’re going to miss Mr. Meyer, obviously.”
The concert then started with William of Orange Singers, who performed “Jubilate Alleluia”, “Start a Fire” with soloist Zach Ross, “Here Comes the Sun” and “Turn the World Around”.
The First Edition show choir performed “Find a Way” with soloist Arihanna Marlatt, “Caught in a Storm” with soloist Emma Stevens, “Rainbow”, “Into the Unknown”, “The Bones”, and “Middle of the Moment”.
Then, students Colt Dittbrenner, Hannah Essink, Shelby Hesman, Megan Hoffman, Connor Kelley, Nolan Marlatt, Max Meyer, Jordan Miller, Raquel Moore, Roel Navarrete, Simon Pinkerton, Avery Plessel, Emily Rempel and Emma Stevens performed their district music entries.
Meyer said Hoffman’s performance of “Everywhere I Look”, as well as Navarrete, Meyer, Pinkerton and Dittbrenner’s quartet performance of “O Captain, My Captain” and Nolan Marlatt’s performance of “I Want What I Want When I Want it” all recently received outstanding performance honorable mention recognition at the Nebraska School Activities Association district music festival.
The Limited Edition show choir then performed “Go Far”, “Hand in Hand” with soloist Hannah Essink, “You Are the Reason”, “Sucker” with soloist Makenna Blum, “Awake and Alive” with soloists Megan Hoffman and Roel Navarrete, “Originally” with soloist Avery Plessel and “Back to Our Home” with soloist Nolan Marlatt.
The Concert Choir performed “Exultate Justi”, “Let the Music Fill Your Soul”, “Take Me Home” and “The Call of Music”.
The last song of the evening was the senior tribute song, “Runnin’ Home to You”. Each senior received a rose, and they sat at the front of the stage holding hands throughout the performance.
“It’s good to be back in this environment,” Meyer said. “It’s good to have music. It’s good for the soul. I hope that our kids will take this with them when they graduate and when they go out into the world. That compassion of music is something that if you have it, you can talk things out. You can get along with everybody. And I think that’s what we need in our world today. So thank you, seniors.”