BHS students prepare for fall musical performance of "Cinderella"

Area ag producers better check that their pumpkins don’t turn into carriages this weekend, as Beatrice High School students prepare for their fall musical performance of “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella”.
The show runs Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:30p.m., and Monday, Sept. 27 at 7p.m., and is promised to be just as magical as the popular Disney production, but with new songs and some fairytale surprises sprinkled in. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and children, and free for kids two and under.
Playing the glass slipper-wearing princess is junior Emmy Hoefer, with junior Nolan Marlatt as Prince Christopher. Senior Raquel Moore plays the Fairy Godmother, while junior Makenna Blum portrays the Evil Stepmother.
“Cinderella is one of my favorites, and it’s a lot of weight on my shoulders, but it’s really cool and I’m very honored to play a princess,” Hoefer said.
Moore said her role was unexpected, because of her performance in BHS’ spring musical, “The Little Mermaid”.
“I’ve kind of had a bite of every type of different person to play, but with this one, we got the cast list and my mom went ‘are you sure?’” Blum said.
“We totally thought that she was going to get the fairy godmother and I was going to get the evil stepmother, just because I played Ursula last year, and she’s more poised and put together than I am,” Moore said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year the musical was delayed to the spring, and students had to perform in masks.
Moore said she’s grateful that she and her peers can perform without masks this year, but that a fall musical is also a challenge because there’s less time to prepare.
“It’s just a very different dynamic, because we have to learn things faster, we have to make sure the ensemble understands things faster, and it’s so great that we have the school involved,” Moore said. “Honestly, in the past two musicals that I’ve been in, they’ve never been this involved, so this is a pretty awesome experience.”
Within nine weeks, the school’s art club created the sets, family and consumer science teacher Morgan Schulze created the glass slippers, and numerous others helped with costumes, tech and the other aspects of putting together a show.
“We’re able to fit this show in with such a tight schedule, with fall sports and everything else going on in school,” Marlatt said. “I think it’s just a really cool opportunity to get a break from all of the chaos that’s going on right now. There’s just something that a group effort brings, that it’s just so much more valuable.”
Blum said the community has an opportunity to help, too. She said if any little girls in attendance dress up like Cinderella, they might get a chance to try on the glass slipper from Prince Christopher.
“We’re really, really, really thankful for all of the volunteers that we’ve had come together to bring our Cinderella to life,” vocal director Hannah Loos said.
This is Loos’ first time directing a Beatrice musical, since previous vocal director Kelly Meyer retired this spring. She said it’s been a big role to fill, but that she’s thankful for the opportunity to build relationships with the students.
“It’s been fast and furious and kind of stressful, but in the best way,” Loos said. “They’ve been doing awesome. They get to sing without masks now, so they’re making a bigger sound and kind of finding that voice again, which is really awesome. I’ve been so proud of their dedication.”
It seems that a theme with the production itself, as well as the effort behind those making it, is that “impossible things are happening every day.”
“Don’t let other people tell you that it’s impossible to do the things you want to do,” Blum said. “Cinderella has been told her entire life that she is just worthless, that she can’t do anything, she has always been behind and her dreams are useless. But through all of that, she told herself that she could, and lived happily ever after.”
“I’m just there to make Cinderella realize that she’s had the drive, the motivation, the want to make herself into this beautiful princess, and I as the fairy godmother am just there to facilitate that drive, to help motivate her,” Moore said.
All four students said they have been performing together for several years now, getting their start at the Community Players theater. They said they want to continue performing in some capacity out of high school, with the exception of Moore, who said she plans to enlist in the air force.
“I would have never thought that because my director told me to do a show when I was little, that I would’ve been now playing a princess that means so much for so many people,” Hoefer said. “And especially the high school having something like the one-act or the musical, it’s awesome for everybody to come see it, and then it’s awesome that people are getting to be in it. We have so many kids in this, and it’s just an amazing thing to have. I think every school should have it, for any kid who wants to do it.”