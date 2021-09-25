BHS students prepare for fall musical performance of "Cinderella"

“We’re really, really, really thankful for all of the volunteers that we’ve had come together to bring our Cinderella to life,” vocal director Hannah Loos said.

This is Loos’ first time directing a Beatrice musical, since previous vocal director Kelly Meyer retired this spring. She said it’s been a big role to fill, but that she’s thankful for the opportunity to build relationships with the students.

“It’s been fast and furious and kind of stressful, but in the best way,” Loos said. “They’ve been doing awesome. They get to sing without masks now, so they’re making a bigger sound and kind of finding that voice again, which is really awesome. I’ve been so proud of their dedication.”

It seems that a theme with the production itself, as well as the effort behind those making it, is that “impossible things are happening every day.”

“Don’t let other people tell you that it’s impossible to do the things you want to do,” Blum said. “Cinderella has been told her entire life that she is just worthless, that she can’t do anything, she has always been behind and her dreams are useless. But through all of that, she told herself that she could, and lived happily ever after.”