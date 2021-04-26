BHS students receive nearly $100K in scholarships

On Sunday, the Beatrice Educational Foundation recognized the 29 Beatrice High School seniors who have received a total of $90,900 in scholarships, beating last years’ record of $84,000.
“What you’ll see with these students, their aspirations are to go on and do better things, and get in certain professions, but I was kind of set back by the motives for them wanting to do that,” Andrew Carrothers, the President of the Foundation, said. “I think as we go through the presentation, you’ll see that their motives are not only to advance their educational careers in their indicated profession, but their motives are to make this place a better place to live. So I am continually impressed.”
Reganne Henning and Devin Smith both received the Francis Fellwock Reed Scholarship for $7,000.
Henning plans to attend the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, and major in accounting. As a student, Henning participated in basketball, was a class officer, a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, editor of the yearbook. Key Blub, National Honor Society, soccer, softball, and her church and her church’s youth group. She has always been on the honor roll, and has received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. She also received the Max Manes Scholarship for $1,000, the Arden and Barbara Nitz Scholarship for $750, and the Esther Damkroger Scholarship for $250.
Smith plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and major in electrical engineering. As a student, Smith participated in basketball, baseball, concert choir, cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Edition Show Choir, golf, Limited Edition Show Choir, school plays, and SKILLS USA. He has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
Bennett Crandall, Cole Miller, Roel Navarrete, Jace Pethoud and Avery Plessel all received the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship for $6,000.
Crandall plans to attend Colorado Christian University, with a career as a cyber-security analyst. While in school, he participated in basketball, concert choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, football, Limited Edition Show Choir, National Honor Society, school plays, soccer, and Student Council. He has also always been on the honor roll, and has received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
Miller plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, planning a career as an English teacher. In school, Miller participated in band, concert choir, jazz band, Limited Edition Show Choir, pep band, quiz bowl, school plays, and was employed part-time. Miller has always been on the honor roll, and has received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
In school, Navarrete was involved in band, concert choir, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, Limited Edition Show Choir, National Honor Society, orchestra, All-State Music, pep band, Quiz Bowl, school plays, Science Club, soccer, tennis, and been employed part-time. He has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Navarrete plans to attend the University of Nebraska and major in software engineering.
Pethoud plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, planning a career as a computer information analyst. In school, he participated in basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, football, Hope Squad, National Honor Society, Student Council, and track. He has always been on the honor roll, and has received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
In school, Plessel was a class officer, and was involved in concert choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Edition Show Choir, Hope Squad, Key Club, Limited Edition Show Choir, National Honor Society, Science Club, Student Council, tennis, and was employed part-time. Plessel has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study marketing.
Logan Damme received the Class of 1969 Scholarship for $500, and the Perley and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship for $400.
In school, Damme participated in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, tennis, his church and the church’s youth group, and has been employed part-time. He has also always been on the honor roll, and has received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Damme plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in engineering.
Colt Dittbrenner received the Lucas Martin Scholarship for $1,000, and the Ben Stindt Scholarship for $1,000.
Dittbrenner plants to attend York College, and intends a career as a physical therapist. As a student, Dittbrenner was involved in band, was a class officer, a member of concert choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Edition Show Choir, Limited Edition Show Choir, National Honor Society, pep band, school plays, soccer, Student Council and the student representative for the school board, tennis, 4-H club, his church’s youth group, and was employed part-time. Dittbrenner has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award and the Academic Letter each year.
Chance Earnhart received the 8th grade leadership Beatrice Class VII scholarship for $150 each.
Earnhart plans to serve an IBEW apprenticeship, with an entry into a career as an electrician. In school, Earnhart participated in the Academic Decathlon, concert choir, First Edition Show Choir, football, honor roll, Key Club, Science Club, Upward Bound, track, and was employed part-time.
Hannah Essink received the Diane Cornelius Scholarship for $500, and the Esther Damkroger Scholarship for $250.
As a student, Essink was involved in band, concert choir, First Edition Show Choir, Key Club, National Honor Society, pep band, Science Club, swimming and diving, her church’s youth group, and was employed-part time. She has been on the honor roll and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter. Essink plans to attend Wayne State College and major in secondary education.
Sadie Glynn received the George McNenny Scholarship for $500.
Glynn plans to attend Southeast Community College-Beatrice, and study architecture. While in school, Glynn participated in basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, track, volleyball, yearbook, has been on the honor roll, and was employed part-time.
Makenzie Hatcliff received the Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship for $500.
In school, Hatcliff participated in basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, National Honor Society, track, volleyball, her church youth group, and employed part-time. She has always been on the honor roll, and has received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Hatcliff plans to attend Doane University, with a career as a pediatrician.
Izabel Hock received the Greg Replogle Scholarship for $1,000, and the Delvin Koch scholarship for $500.
As a student, Hock was involved in band, concert choir, Key Club, pep band, school plays, Science Club, Spanish Club, speech, tennis, Upward Bound, and volleyball. Hock has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award and the Academic Letter each year. Hock plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney, planning a career as a certified pediatric nurse.
Megan Hoffman received the Robert Taylor Scholarship for $5,000.
Hoffman plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in musical theatre. In school, Hoffman was involved in band, cheerleader, concert choir, Dance Team, First Edition Show Choir, Limited Edition Show Choir, National Honor Society, was a foreign exchange student to Denmark, and has been employed part-time. She has been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter.
Zane Hoffman received the Brandon Villafane Scholarship for $2,000, and the Virgil and Teda Jurgens Scholarship for $750.
In school, Hoffman participated in baseball, basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, football and National Honor Society. He has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Hoffman plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and major in agronomy.
Anna Ideus received the Irene Sokolik Scholarship for $750, and the Class of 1961 Scholarship for $700.
Ideus plans to attend Kansas State University, with a career as a large animal veterinarian. As a student, she has been involved in basketball, Circle of Friends, concert choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, speech, Student Council, volleyball, her church and church’s youth group, and has been employed part-time. Ideus has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn received the Neil and Alison Henry Scholarship for $2,500, and the Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship for $500.
As a student, Krzycki-Pangborn was involved in basketball, was a class officer, a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Hope Squad, co-editor of the yearbook, Key Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, softball, Student Council, track, and been employed part-time. She has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Krzycki-Pangborn plans to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University, with a career as a pediatrician.
Evan Oltmans received the received the Rick Simmons Scholarship for $1,000.
Oltmans plans to attend Southeast Community College-Milford, planning a career as an electrician. As a student, Oltmans participated in cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Edition Show Choir, SKILLS USA, and soccer. He has also been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter.
Makenna Parde received the Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship for $2,150, and the Neva and Ernest Smethers Scholarship for $1,000.
As a student, Parde was involved in basketball, concert choir, First Edition Show Choir, golf, Key Club, Limited Edition Show Choir, Science Club, tennis, and was employed part-time. Parde has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. She plans on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with a career as a physician assistant.
Haley Price received the Margaret Kassing Scholarship for $1,000, and the Don Lynn Scholarship for $700.
Price plans to attend Wayne State College, with a career as a secondary social science teacher. As a student, Price participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, tennis, Upward Bound, her church, and has been employed part-time. She has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
Sarah Price received the Amber (Goossen) Schroeder Scholarship for $1,500.
As a student, Price was involved in concert choir, cross country, First Edition Show Choir, Key Club, Limited Edition Show Choir, National Honor Society, school plays, soccer, Community Players, her church youth group, and serves as the Beatrice Red Cross Coordinator. She has been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter. Price plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and study psychology.
Emily Rempel received the Dr. Julie Fletcher Scholarship for $4,000, the Harold Deitemeyer Scholarship for $2,000, and the 8th grade leadership Beatrice Class VII scholarship for $150.
Rempel plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, planning a career as a large animal veterinarian. In school Rempel was involved in band, cheerleading, was a class officer, in concert choir, First Edition Show Choir, jazz band, Key Club, Limited Edition Show Choir, pep band, Quiz Bowl, Science Club, school plays, 4-H clubs, Gage County 4-H council, her church youth group, and been employed part-time. She has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
Austin Schwartz received the Marjorie A. Hartig Scholarship for $500.
In school, Schwartz participated in concert choir, First Edition Show Choir, Limited Edition Show Choir, and the trap team. He plans to attend Southeast Community College-Beatrice and major in agribusiness.
Katelin Teet received the Wayne Kaedig Scholarship for $1,000.
As a student, Teet was involved in band, concert choir, drum line, First Edition Show Choir, jazz band, Limited Edition Show Choir, National Honor Society, orchestra, pep band, school plays, Science Club, soccer, track, her church youth group, and was employed part-time. She has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Teet plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, planning a career as a secondary English teacher.
Maggie Thatcher received the Vivian Bonham Scholarship for $2,500.
Thatcher plans to attend Wayne State College and major in accounting. In school, Thatcher participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, National Honor Society, track, and Upward Bound. She has been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter.
Emmalee Undereiner received the Dr. Alan Fiala Scholarship for $4,000.
In school, Undereiner participated in concert choir, school plays, Science Club, Upward Bound, William of Orange Singers, and been employed part-time. She has been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Undereiner plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha, planning a career as a zoologist.
Chaney Weiss received the Colin Hays and Karla Hays Scholarship for $3,000.
Weiss plans to attend Peru State College, planning a career as a pediatric nurse practitioner. As a student, Weiss was active in Art Club, band, was a class officer, a member of Concert Choir, jazz band, Key Club, National Honor Society, pep band, school plays, and Upward Bound. She has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year.
Nicholas Witulski received the Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship for $2,150.
As a student, Witulski participated in band, was a class officer, in drum line, jazz band, pep band, Science Club, soccer, swimming and diving, and tennis. He has always been on the honor roll, and received the Renaissance Award, the Scholastic Achievement Award, and the Academic Letter each year. Witulski plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in electrical engineering.