BHS students to perform spring show of "Larceny and Old Lace"

After an extended break from the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts’ stage, Beatrice High School students are returning for a spring play performance of “Larceny and Old Lace.”
The show is a spoof of the classic “Arsenic and Old Lace," and follows Harold Peabody as he watches over his eccentric uncle Charlie, who thinks he’s a pirate, while his aunts Millie and Gertie gamble in Las Vegas. When Harold hears the local bank has been robbed and finds a bag of money in the house, he thinks Uncle Charlie is trying to bury treasure, only to find out it’s one of several of his aunts’ exploits. Then Harold’s cousin, Mordred, shows up with money of his own and the FBI investigating him, madness ensues.
Theater instructor Emily Brumond said this is the second play students have gotten to do this year, as they performed a traveling one-act of “Booby Trap” last fall. But this is the first spring play students have had since 2019, as the district moved to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic a couple of weeks before their scheduled performance of “12 Angry Jurors."
“The kids did a great job with [the one-act], but they’re definitely excited to be back on our home stage for multiple nights and putting on a full-length show again,” Brumond said. “We’ve had a lot of doom and gloom these past few months, just a lot of hardship that people have been going through, so it’s just a fun, lighthearted comedy that I hope they enjoy.”
Senior Austin Thavenet, who plays Lester, Mordred’s quirky sidekick, said he’s enjoyed playing a comedic role, and that it’s different than what he’s played in the past.
“I’ve never played a role like this quite much, because I can be as chaotic as I can and I want,” Thavenet said. “I haven’t done a lot of comedies in my life, so it’s really fun to start doing funny things…At first, I thought I wasn’t going to be able to have a senior year of theater, but it’s super, super exciting that I can go out like this. This is my favorite play that we’ve ever done.”
Junior Alayna McGinty, who plays Gertie, noted that the high school has been able to do two plays and a musical despite COVID, and said that the theater is like a giant family.
“It’s definitely worth it, because it’s really easy to bond with everyone, and it’s just a really fun experience all-around,” McGinty said. “Also, if you sign up for acting, you’re not just going to be acting. We all helped pick out and build the set and paint the set. I think today during class, we all just cleaned and did stuff together. So you’re signing up for just a lot of fun.”
Junior Brayden Vanover, who plays Harold, said it’s nice to work and design the show in a way that makes it unique.
“It’s really fun interacting with everybody that’s here, and I just enjoy it a lot,” Vanover said. “I’ve learned a lot of teamwork and how to bond with lots of people. Really, just a whole bunch of useful things that we’ll need in life.”
Thavenet said he hopes audiences take away from the show that life isn’t so serious.
“Even if things do seem serious, you don’t have to live your life as super business-y and all that, you can just have fun with your life and don’t take everything so seriously,” Thavenet said.
The show runs Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. and Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.