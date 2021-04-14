BHS students to perform spring show of "Larceny and Old Lace"

Senior Austin Thavenet, who plays Lester, Mordred’s quirky sidekick, said he’s enjoyed playing a comedic role, and that it’s different than what he’s played in the past.

“I’ve never played a role like this quite much, because I can be as chaotic as I can and I want,” Thavenet said. “I haven’t done a lot of comedies in my life, so it’s really fun to start doing funny things…At first, I thought I wasn’t going to be able to have a senior year of theater, but it’s super, super exciting that I can go out like this. This is my favorite play that we’ve ever done.”

Junior Alayna McGinty, who plays Gertie, noted that the high school has been able to do two plays and a musical despite COVID, and said that the theater is like a giant family.

“It’s definitely worth it, because it’s really easy to bond with everyone, and it’s just a really fun experience all-around,” McGinty said. “Also, if you sign up for acting, you’re not just going to be acting. We all helped pick out and build the set and paint the set. I think today during class, we all just cleaned and did stuff together. So you’re signing up for just a lot of fun.”

Junior Brayden Vanover, who plays Harold, said it’s nice to work and design the show in a way that makes it unique.