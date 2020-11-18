BHS teacher presented Clabaugh Outstanding Educator Award

Brockman admitted to the ceremony attendees that he didn’t indent to stay in Beatrice this long. He said he wanted to teach in a district near a college so he could get his master’s degree, and Beatrice is close to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Back then, I had to go up and down Highway 77, two lanes, not four, and a lot of summertime to work,” Brockman said. “Our goal was, my wife is originally from the Denver area, we kind of liked Castle Rock, and after about four years here, we would move. That was 1982. Something went wrong. I found out if she’s happy, I’m happy, and we enjoy the community.”

Brockman also intended to retire this spring, but retracted the resignation to allow a BHS alumni, Hunter Weiss, to student teach in his position next semester.

“This is an example of a teacher who is a professional, who is willing to do what he thinks is best for kids, and he’s really happy that this program and the things that he’s developed within our curriculum and our school would be able to be carried forward,” BHS Principal Jason Sutter said in March, when the school board approved retracting the resignation.

“It’s going to be an honor to turn it over to Hunter,” Brockman said. “I think we’re going to have a good replacement with him.”

Brockman said he plans to celebrate retirement with a cruise to Hawaii in March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.