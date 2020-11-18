BHS teacher presented Clabaugh Outstanding Educator Award

This week is American Educators Week, and to celebrate, the Beatrice Educational Foundation presented the Clabaugh Outstanding Educator Award on Tuesday during a surprise ceremony at Beatrice High School.
This year’s recipient is Charles Brockman, who has been the Industrial Tech teacher at BHS for 39 years.
Doris Martin, executive director of the Beatrice Educational Foundation and member of the Board of Education, said award recipients are chosen for being innovative, intellectually rigorous, creative and engaging. She read portions of Brockman’s nominations from students describing just that.
“‘He could tell who was struggling, and would help those lagging behind, but also encourage the advance students to learn and explore on their own, not holding me back,’” Martin said. “’He really pushed me to explore my talents, which was the sole choice in which school and major I eventually decided on.’”
Martin said another nomination came from a fellow educator, who discussed Brockman’s use of hands-on learning opportunities.
“’He has high expectations of students, and watching the students engage in building their car is amazing,’” Martin said. “’The students demonstrate problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration and cooperation. Students are very innovative with their designs, and at times, he will know what isn’t the best design. But he allows students to experience the design flaws, so they can reexamine their design and use critical thinking and problem solving to improve on the design. This teacher shows students what they are learning today can be used tomorrow. He truly does encourage lifelong learning.’”
Linda, Nate, Tyler and Rick Clabaugh all attended the award ceremony in BHS’s media center, and presented Brockman with an award and a check for $1,000.
Rick Clabaugh thanked the Beatrice Educational Foundation for their work, explaining that they organize the selection process, and received more nominations this year than ever.
“That’s a wonderful thing,” Clabaugh said. “I also want to thank all of you teachers. I cannot imagine what it is like teaching during this pandemic… The reason why we do this is because our kids went through the system, we have five grandkids that will be going through the system, and we just want to reward a teacher that’s going above and beyond.”
Brockman said he can’t put into words how he feels about winning this award.
“It’s such an honor,” Brockman said. “You start out doing something, and you end up with a career like this? It’s unreal. It makes you feel appreciated.”
Brockman said he thinks every student has great possibilities, and that his job is to help them find those possibilities.
“I know what I’ve done has made a difference,” Brockman said. “That’s why I’m here, is to make a difference in the students’ lives. I just feel so appreciated with all the students I’ve had.”
Brockman admitted to the ceremony attendees that he didn’t indent to stay in Beatrice this long. He said he wanted to teach in a district near a college so he could get his master’s degree, and Beatrice is close to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“Back then, I had to go up and down Highway 77, two lanes, not four, and a lot of summertime to work,” Brockman said. “Our goal was, my wife is originally from the Denver area, we kind of liked Castle Rock, and after about four years here, we would move. That was 1982. Something went wrong. I found out if she’s happy, I’m happy, and we enjoy the community.”
Brockman also intended to retire this spring, but retracted the resignation to allow a BHS alumni, Hunter Weiss, to student teach in his position next semester.
“This is an example of a teacher who is a professional, who is willing to do what he thinks is best for kids, and he’s really happy that this program and the things that he’s developed within our curriculum and our school would be able to be carried forward,” BHS Principal Jason Sutter said in March, when the school board approved retracting the resignation.
“It’s going to be an honor to turn it over to Hunter,” Brockman said. “I think we’re going to have a good replacement with him.”
Brockman said he plans to celebrate retirement with a cruise to Hawaii in March.
